After troubles, Activision Blizzard is out of The Game Awards 2021

Presenter Geoff Keighley confirmed Call of Duty developer’s exclusion from the awards

This has not been a good year for Activision Blizzard. The company figured in a series of scandals, such as the recent prosecution for harassment and gender discrimination, which resulted in a payment of 18 million dollars, after a court settlement.

In fact, a recent report in The Wall Street Journal brought new details about some of the crimes committed internally, something that created even more tensions within Activision Blizzard and that has been putting current CEO Bobby Kotick’s job under threat.

In addition to companies like Microsoft and Sony having announced that they will reassess the relationship with the developer of Call of Duty, this Saturday (04) presenter Geoff Keighley went to Twitter to confirm that Activision Blizzard will have no participation in The Game Awards 2021, saved by the award nominations of their games.

No ads for Blizzard

Presented annually by Geoff Keighley, the The Game Awards are considered by many to be an Oscar-equivalent award within the gaming industry. The event is a huge spectacle, broadcast live on channels such as YouTube, Twitch and other platforms.



In addition to the awards, The Game Awards are also famous for bringing dozens of trailers and unreleased game ads.

In his Twitter post, Geoff also stated that the event is a celebration for the gaming industry, “the greatest form of entertainment in the world” and that there is no room for abuse, harassment or other predatory practices from any company or community.

The presenter said he understands that The Game Awards is a great platform, capable of accelerating and inspiring change, reinforcing its responsibility as a vehicle of information in the face of recently narrated cases.

O The Game Awards will be broadcast live worldwide on December 9th. Even the latest rumors point to new revelations about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Read more about the event and possible announcements in the following article:



Source: Twitter/Geoff Keighley