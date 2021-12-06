Again, Solange attacks Mileide mentioning pension

During the dynamics of discord tonight in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Solange Gomes attacked Mileide Mihaile using as an argument the pension paid by Wesley Safadão to the influencer’s son.

The activity asked each pawn to point out a person who went up and another person who went down in their concept. Solange said that Rico Melquiades went down in her opinion, but, in justification, she made a point of commenting on the fight that started with Mihaile in the dynamics of Faro.

The bullshit, which began on Friday, was motivated by Solange being annoyed by Mileide’s speech about the money disputed in the game. Today, the ex-Banheira do Gugu insisted on saying that Mileide doesn’t care about 20 thousand reais because she receives a high pension from Safadão.

Yhudy’s mother, then, made a point of clarifying:

I do not have [pensão alta], it’s not mine, it’s my son’s. And the one who has money is the father of my child, it’s not me. His pension is not used with me or to support my family or my life. You cannot take as absolute truth what you read or write in a column. I thought this was a low and dirty scam. Mileide Mihaile

