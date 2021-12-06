Agatha Moreira is hurriedly summoned to record the final of Verdades Secretas 2· TV News

Agatha Moreira will return to Globo Studios this Monday (6) to record another scene of Secret Truths 2. Despite the fact that the work on the telenovela has been closed in recent weeks, Giovanna’s interpreter was hurriedly summoned to film the end of the show. Walcyr Carrasco’s serial with the stunt double who replaced Camila Queiroz as Angel.

A staff from the station was secretly called in for the extra recording. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the intention is to soften the effects of Camila Queiroz’s absence from the story.

After the troubled departure of the protagonist from the cast of the plot, a stuntwoman was hired to record the endings of Angel. In the last chapter, the model must appear on a jet on an airport runway.

However, Camila will also be seen in the last episode of the soap opera, as she had already left some scenes ready before being dismissed. The actress’ presence at the end will be expanded with the help of technology and graphic effects.

Camila Queiroz’s departure

On November 17, Globo announced that the actress was no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. The artist ran into conflict with the network after the extension of the recordings, which should have ended on November 10th.

The interpreter, who had already clashed with the audience leader over her commitments to Netflix, gave an ultimatum to continue the story. She wanted to determine an ending for Angel and still ensure that she would be back in an eventual third season.

Globo chose to follow the works of the telenovela without the actress due to “unacceptable contractual demands”. Among these demands that the network cited were changing a supposed ending to the plot, which provided for the death of the character, and approving publicity pieces for the next phase of the plot, if it is actually produced.

In a statement disclosed in social, Camila Queiroz said that she was the victim of retaliation by the company for having decided to leave the company to sign with Netflix at the beginning of the year.

Secret Truths 2 on Globoplay

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases that were made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the last premiere will take place on the 15th. Subscribers can already marathon 40 chapters.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

Learn all about soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.