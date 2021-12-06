Agribusiness loses prominence in this year’s GDP, but should be the economic engine in 2022

Falling production in the field due to adverse weather conditions and lack of herd hinder the ‘locomotive’ of the economy; record crop and high dollar next year generate optimism for growth recovery

GABRIELA BILÓ/ESTADÃO CONTENT 2022 harvest should break a record with 271 million tons, according to an IBGE survey



For decades the agribusiness it is considered the “locomotive” of the Brazilian economy. The title of activity leader is no accident. Since 1996, when the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) started the current historical series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), field production was the engine of the economy for 14 years, against five opportunities each for the industry and the provision of services (in 2016, all three activities registered a decline, with the service sector being the least intense). The strength is such that, in 2020, the year in which the GDP plummeted by 3.9% – the worst in history -, the production of crops and herds grew by 3.8%, preventing an even sharper drop. A similar phenomenon occurred in 2015, when the sector registered an increase of 3.3%, while the domestic economy sank 3.5%. In 2021, however, the country will not be able to count on the strength of the countryside. The adverse weather conditions of recent months, which include the worst drought in nearly a century to excess rain, frost and negative temperatures, plunged the sector’s GDP by 8% in the third quarter in comparison with the three immediately previous months, and it was fundamental for the 0.1% decline of the Brazilian economy as a whole in the period. The result was the worst for the three months ended in September since the beginning of the historical series, and the lowest for agriculture since the first quarter of 2012, when the sector collapsed 16.6%.

The fall extended the fall of 2.9% in the segment in the second quarter and intensified the loss of the role of rural production in the domestic economy in 2021. The failure of fundamental crops for agribusiness, added to the lack of live cattle on pasture and restrictions for the export of Brazilian meat to the China — the biggest customer in the country — created a perverse scenario for the sector. According to IBGE data, coffee will lead the productivity losses this year, with a drop of 22.4%, followed by cotton (-17.5%), corn (-16%), orange (-13.8%) and sugar cane (-7.6%). “The climate has brought down productivity, both for large crops that greatly affect GDP, and for a variety of smaller ones, such as vegetables with a lower individual weight,” says Nicole Rennó, researcher at the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) of the University of São Paulo (USP).

The lack of cattle also contributed to the cut in field production. In this case, the problem started in 2019, when sales to the Chinese multiplied. Exports ended up taking the product away from the domestic market, directly impacting the increase in the price of calves. The rise in the value of the live animal caused producers to hold the females for reproduction, reducing the queue for slaughter. According to Gabriela de Faria, agribusiness analyst at Tendências Consultoria Integrada, the weather has also worsened the situation. “There was already a period of lack of animals, and with the frosts this year they were unable to gain weight”, he explains. Still on the animal issue, the embargo promoted by China for sanitary restrictions stranded tons of meat in slaughterhouses and had a drastic impact on Brazilian exports. Although the decision of the Asians was only taken in September, the weight that the country has in the absorption of Brazilian agribusiness was enough to impact the data for the quarter.

The two consecutive periods of negative data led some analysts to forecast a retraction in the agricultural GDP in 2021, precisely in the year in which the economy should grow around 5%, the biggest jump in more than a decade. If confirmed, it will be the first negative result for the sector since 2016. On the other hand, the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), estimates that the sector will grow close to 2% this year. For Antônio da Luz, chief economist at the Federation of Agriculture of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Farsul), linked to the CNA, the reversal of the negative scenario should occur as of the fourth quarter of this year, mainly driven by the 26% increase of wheat production. “If the weather doesn’t drop, we believe in a positive result for these winter crops. The meat sector is also recovering, which generates important demand for the fourth quarter”, he explains.

If the performance for rural activities this year divides the opinion of specialists, for 2022 it is unanimous that agribusiness will resume the leading role in the expansion of the economy. The optimism is driven by the expectation of a record harvest of grains, cereals and legumes, which should add up to 270.7 million tons, according to IBGE’s forecast. This number represents a new record in the historical series started in 1975 and represents an increase of 7.8% compared to estimates for 2021, or 19.5 million tons more. O corn, precisely one of the most affected crops in 2021, should be the main responsible for this result, with an increase of 11.1%, or 2.8 million tons. The record performance, added to the maintenance of the dollar above R$ 5, should be fundamental to boost the Brazilian economy — or, in the worst-case scenario, avoid a sharper fall — in view of the challenges that other economic activities must face in the coming year amid rising interest rates and inflation.

Trends estimates that the domestic economy will advance 0.5% in 2022. Agriculture should lead with a rise of 2.7%, against an increase of 0.8% of the services and 1.2% drop in industry. “This exchange rate moment is good for exports and opens a window of good competitiveness for Brazilian products,” says Faria. Farsul’s studies are heading in the same direction and point to an estimated increase of 2% of agricultural GDP in 2022, above expectations for the industry and for the provision of services. “If the weather doesn’t get in the way, we should have a record harvest, with the agricultural GDP being the biggest growth vector in the economy next year”, says Luz. Optimism is shared by the federal government. On Friday, 3rd, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, classified the fall of agribusiness in the third quarter as “chance” and stated that the result will be dissipated by the economy.