If you were unsure where to travel in the first quarter of 2022, the team at Get B Band Tip selected a list with 13 options of destinations on flights from Curitiba for a maximum value of R$ 460. The lowest price is from the capital of Paraná to the city of Londrina on a direct Azul flight for only R$ 254.19, round trip with all taxes included. (See details in the image below).

In this promotion, you will find airline tickets from Curitiba to Brasília for R$ 268 on a direct Gol flight. The other highlights are the airline tickets from Curitiba to the city of São Paulo (Congonhas) available in this promotion for R$ 270.06. From the capital of Paraná to the island of Florianópolis, the trip by plane can be made for R$ 326.34 on a direct Azul flight.

The Curitiba/Foz do Iguaçu stretch is available for R$ 426.94. To the city of Belo Horizonte, our team found tickets on flights that will take off from Curitiba for R$ 360.86.Buy on here Curitiba/Londrina tickets for R$ 274 (round trip by direct flight)

Promotion of flights from Rio de Janeiro

For the city of Rio de Janeiro there are options to purchase airline tickets for R$311.92, and for the city of Campinas the lowest value is R$460.51. Leaving the city of Rio de Janeiro, there are options to purchase air tickets for R$ 422 to Salvador, in addition to offers to Belo Horizonte (R$ 331.780), Vitória (R$ 266.95), and Porto Alegre (R$ 412, 15).

All air tickets are round trip and include departure taxes. Offerings in the list below are for travel from January to March 2022, excluding holidays. For travel on other dates, you can also find discounted air tickets. Just use the link at the end of this post.

