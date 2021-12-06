Airfares to Christmas and New Year are up to 32% cheaper – News

At national and international airline tickets for Christmas and New Year travel they are up to 32% cheaper, according to a survey by Kayak, a company specializing in travel research, carried out exclusively for the R7 Save.

At the request of the report, Kayak verified which national and international destinations were most requested by Brazilians and compared the prices of travel tickets in December 2019 – before the Covid-19 pandemic – in December this year.

At Christmas, there was a reduction in the value of tickets to three destinations: Orlando and Miami, in the United States, and Cancun, in Mexico.

Also at Christmas, the biggest difference was found in international airline tickets to Orlando (USA). Traveling there for the Christmas holiday is 30% cheaper than in 2019: it costs R$ 5,608.

Next comes Miami, also in the USA, with a 20% reduction in the price of the ticket, which now costs R$ 5.892.

Tickets to Cancún are costing R$6,245, 9% less than in 2019.

In the case of domestic flights, there was a 23% drop in the ticket price to Maceió (AL), which costs R$1,809, and 20% to Florianópolis, offered for R$1,137.

For Recife (PE) and Fortaleza (CE), there was a 13% reduction in the value of tickets, which cost R$ 1,458 and R$ 1,520, respectively.

Traveling to Paris and Santiago is more expensive at Christmas

Kayak’s research also shows that not all destinations are cheaper this year. Tickets to Paris, France, and Santiago, Chile, are 31% and 23% more expensive, respectively. The amounts are R$7,736 (France) and R$2,638 (Santiago).

In the domestic market, three destinations registered increases: Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 12%, Porto Alegre (RS), 6%, and Salvador (BA), 2%. Ticket prices are R$1,119 (RJ), R$1,322 (RS) and R$1,432 (BA).

New Year’s ticket 32% cheaper to Orlando

As at Christmas, tickets to Orlando are also cheaper for New Year’s this year, with a 32% discount, at R$5,373.

Next come Miami (23%) and Santiago (14%), with prices: R$ 5,718 and R$ 1,950, respectively.

On domestic flights, the biggest discounts are for the following destinations: Florianópolis (16%), Recife (12%) and Rio de Janeiro (6%). Prices are: R$1,228 (Floripa), R$1,550 (Recife) and R$1,053 (RJ).

Going to Montevideo and Paris at the turn of the year will weigh on your pocket

Not all destinations are more affordable for those who want to spend New Year’s Eve away from home. Anyone thinking of going to Montevideo, Uruguay, for example, will pay 27% more than in 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic). The ticket is going for R$3,489.

The ticket to Paris is also more expensive: 13%, at R$ 7,559.

In the domestic market, there were also readjustments: Maceió (AL), 17%, Natal (RN), 9%, and Porto Seguro (BA), 5%. Prices are: R$ 2,042 (Maceió), Natal (R$ 1,983) and R$ 1,688 (Porto Seguro).

