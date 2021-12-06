AL has an increase in the number of HIV-infected and doctors warn of worsening of patients

AIDS cases in Alagoas had a 37% reduction this year, compared to the same period in 2020. The number of HIV cases increased by 19%, according to data from the State Department of Health (Sesau) . Specialists told Every Minute that they are identifying the arrival of more seriously ill patients in hospitals.

From January to November, 198 people were diagnosed with AIDS, while in 2020 there were 317 cases. In 2020 there were 519 cases of HIV in Alagoas, while in 2021 there were 618 cases.

In the same period, Hospital Escola Dr. Helvio Auto registered 317 new cases of HIV/AIDS, in 2021, in the same period the number of new cases was 303, encompassing adults, children, vertical transmissions (in which the mother transmits to the baby) and pregnant women.

Hospital professionals highlight the possibility that by the end of December the number of new HIV/AIDS cases will exceed last year’s.

Worsening during the pandemic

To Every single minute, the infectious disease doctor, Fernando Maia, explains that the cases worsened after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, since many people did not seek basic health services due to social isolation.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the most serious cases reach the health services, they were patients who did not make the diagnosis last year and this year because of the pandemic. People have delayed diagnosis not only of AIDS, but of other diseases as well, we have observed this in general”, explains the infectious disease specialist.

Already the infectious disease Mardjane Lemos says that as well as the search for health care services for non-urgent care, the search for HIV testing was drastically reduced during the pandemic. “With this, cases are being diagnosed at a later stage, many of which require hospitalization.”

“Although we have not reduced visits, many users interrupted treatment due to difficulties in transporting them to get their medications, or for fear of contracting covid when they came to seek care”, he declares.

According to the specialist, the earlier the diagnosis of HIV infection occurs, the smaller the impact on the patient’s life and health.

According to Lygia Antas, coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic at Hospital Helvio Auto, HIV and AIDS diagnoses suffered interference due to the reduction in demand to carry out detection tests.

This year, the demand for the HIV Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) service had a 20% increase in demand compared to the previous year, according to the press office of the Hospital Escola Dr. Helvio Auto.

PEP is an urgent prevention measure for HIV infection, viral hepatitis and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which consists of using medication to reduce the risk of acquiring these infections. It should be used after any situation in which there is a risk of contagion and started as soon as possible, preferably within the first two hours after exposure and within a maximum of 72 hours.

To alert the population, the hospital will offer open tests to the population to detect the HIV virus, in addition to educational actions and pre- and post-test guidelines.

How to participate in the testing?

To perform the tests, the citizen must bring an identification document, SUS card and proof of residence. The HEHA team will guide pre- and post-tests and carry out the procedure. Quick test results come out in around 30 minutes.

After testing, the citizen will be sent to the waiting room for reception and individual counseling with the Psychology team. For those diagnosed, the first medical consultation is carried out afterwards.

Currently, more than 2,700 patients from all over the State of Alagoas with HIV/AIDS are followed up on an outpatient basis by the Specialized Assistance Service (SAE) of the Hospital Helvio Auto.

treatment and diagnosis

For him, it is necessary to implement more diagnostic campaigns to reinforce prevention measures against HIV/AIDS and facilitate access to health services in order to make the necessary diagnoses and carry out the treatment of patients.

Regarding the diagnosis of the disease, the infectologist reinforces the importance of carrying out the test as soon as possible to start the treatment. He explains that with the correct treatment it is possible to control the disease so that the infected person will have a life expectancy equal to anyone else’s.

“The medication manages to control the disease correctly, but for that it is necessary to carry out the diagnosis as quickly as possible”, he warns.

Regarding the treatment of those infected at Hospital Escola Dr. Helvio Auto during the peak of the pandemic, Fernando Maia states that there was no harm because the medication continued to be distributed normally. He explains that because of the pandemic, for a period a medical prescription was not required, it was enough that the patient was already registered and was already using the medication.

Lygia Antas explains that early diagnosis, right after contact with the HIV virus, is important for treatment to be started, before the infection progresses, which can progress to the AIDS disease. “Today, the patient only diagnosed with the HIV virus starts treatment”.

Regarding the prevention of AIDS, Lygia advises that to avoid being infected by the virus, sharp objects should not be shared and it is necessary to use condoms in all sexual relations. As for people infected with HIV, the way to prevent the spread of the disease is to adhere to treatment with antiretroviral drugs.

Currently, among the treatments available at the hospital, there is the use of antiretroviral drugs, which are pills for daily use and at home. According to the specialist, even with the pandemic, the service and distribution of these drugs was maintained.

Prevention

Doctor Mardjane Lemos explains About prevention and highlights the importance of condoms, both male and female, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP), post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), testing for HIV in pregnant women, their partners and in breastfeeding women.

She also highlights the beginning of early treatment against the virus, which prevents the progression of the infection to the disease (Aids), in addition to preventing the transmission of HIV to sexual partners.

“There are several different combinations of medications, which are indicated individually. The most used currently are two pills, once a day”, he concludes.

*Interns under editorial supervision