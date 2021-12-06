Alaska’s Boeing gets the Orca Whale painting

Many people’s childhood memories will be activated when they see this Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX, which comes with several Orcas whales in its fuselage.





This aircraft is a Boeing 737 MAX 9 with registration number N932AK, being the first MAX from Alaska Airlines to have a full-body commemorative painting. While, in the fuselage, the company’s white was replaced by shades of blue from the North Pacific, where the company’s headquarters are located, several orcas were also drawn “swimming” through the fuselage.

However, the highlight of the painting is the tail, which shows a beautiful Orca whale jumping out of the sea, in a scene reminiscent of the 1993 film Free Willy, which was a box office and commercial success, remembered to this day.

The jet was spotted today (5) at the Boeing factory in Seattle by partner photographer Jordan Arens. The plane has already made its first flight and is being prepared to be delivered to the company in the coming days.

This however is not the first “balear” jet in the USA. In fact, there were several, one of them being the one shown below, which was decorated by Southwest in partnership with SeaWorld park. This aircraft, however, no longer flies with these colors and was retired in 2012 by the American company.



