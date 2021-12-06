Alleged FULL synopsis of ‘Spider-Man 3’ leaks and announces return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

The second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ will be released tomorrow, the 16th, and the official full synopsis may have been revealed ahead of time.

Danish cinema network Nordisk Film Biographer updated the film’s file today with the new synopsis… which seems to confirm what fans already knew.

“For the first time, Spider-Man can no longer hide behind the mask, and he can no longer separate his superhero life from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more dangers come into play, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The film will darkly introduce the multiverse in the Marvel film series, and previous versions of Spider-Man as well as several villains from Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) will appear.”

According to The Direct website, the embargo on the first reactions of critics falls on the day December 14th, at 2:30 am (Brasilia time).

The CBR and BSL websites claim that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will not air the entire film to the press to prevent journalists from releasing spoilers on the film.

Media outlets say the press screenings will only be about 40 minutes long, giving journalists enough material to handle the interviews and disclosures, without being able to reveal any of the film’s deepest secrets.

The full version will be shown at the film’s premiere, so journalists still have time to give their critiques.

It has just over two weeks for the premiere and it is possible to say that this was the film with the most leaks in the history of the Marvel Studios.

Regardless of whether some leaks are true or not, it certainly affects the film and becomes a challenge for the team behind the production.

Prior to the film’s release, the cast and crew were plagued with hundreds of questions about specific themes of the leaks…

An example were the numerous interviews that Andrew Garfield granted over the past few months.

Despite having denied his participation in the sequel, the entire world believes he will reprise his role as Peter Parker of ‘The spectacular Spider Man’.

It turns out that if he’s not in the movie, the Sony and the Marvel Studios they have a bomb about to explode in two hands.

During an interview with the fandango, the producer Amy Pascal broached the subject and said that anything said the wrong way can sound like a bomb.

“This is a difficult subject to broach. We don’t want to screw things up for the fans, you know? One of the biggest problems with movies is when people know everything that’s going to happen before they go into the theater.”

She continued:

“But then, we try to make sure people get the full experience when they go to the movies. And yes, you try never to confirm anything in any movie, but this is a big problem because anything we say will be interpreted [de forma positiva ou negativa].”

Remembering that the sequel debuts in December 16th in national cinemas.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.