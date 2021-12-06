Ameca robot draws attention and ‘scares’ due to its similarity to humans

posted on 12/05/2021 12:17



(credit: Disclosure)

The scene could be from a science fiction movie, but it’s just real life. Last week, a video released by the British company Engineered Arts, which specializes in humanoid robots, in which the company shows the Ameca robot when it wakes up, caught the attention of internet users because of the similarity that the machine has to humans.

Upon awakening, the robot moves and makes facial expressions, which are extremely real. In another video released by the company, Ameca makes several gestures, smiles, pretends to be scared and even shrugs. See the video below:

Engineered Arts company defines Ameca as the most advanced humanoid robot in the world. “Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction,” says the company.

The Ameca robot is available for rent in event participation and also for sale. “Impress your customers or visitors at an event or visitor attraction,” completes Engineered Arts.