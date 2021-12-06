Amid pressure from mayors and hospitals, Lira locks nursing salaries

Approved on the 24th by the Senate, the bill that creates the national salary floor for nursing professionals will hardly be voted on this year in the Chamber. The president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), informed deputies of the Parliamentary Nursing Front that he does not intend to guide the proposal in the plenary, but rather take it to the analysis of thematic committees. If Lira doesn’t change his mind, the text will start to be discussed from scratch by the deputies only in 2022.

The decision is seen by deputies linked to the category as a way to stop the project, which is facing strong resistance from mayors, who claim they do not have the resources to fund the new values, from private hospitals and Santas Casas de Misericórdia. Mayors claim that the measure will have an impact of R$ 9 billion on municipal coffers.

In a statement released last week, the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH) and the Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB) estimated that the approval of the national floor for nurses and nursing technicians could create an extra cost with salaries and charges of R $18.4 billion annually for the public and private health sector. Of this total, R$ 12.5 billion would have to be funded by the Union, states, municipalities and philanthropic hospitals.

The estimates took into account data from the 2019 Annual Social Information Report (Rais) of the Ministry of Labor, based on the number of nurses and technicians working in the country and the average salary they receive.

Mayors and representatives of hospitals have been working hand in hand with parliamentarians, above all, from the Centrão. The parties of Lira’s political group refused to sign the request for the text to be urgently considered in the plenary. The version approved by the senators foresees a floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians, and BRL 2,375 for assistants and midwives.

“This week will be decisive. We are discussing the holding of a demonstration of the category”, said deputy Célio Studart (PV-CE) to Congress in Focus. For him, there is no way to change the game in the Chamber unless pressure is applied.

“The category does not have a defined journey or floor. It doesn’t have a set of rights. It is a work often analogous to slavery because many do not have time to rest and receive very small amounts to work on shifts and huge journeys”, explained the deputy, who presides over the Parliamentary Nursing Front.

Studart participated in two meetings with Lira in the last two weeks with other members from the front and representatives of the category. At the first meeting, he heard from the president of the Chamber that he would not guide a project that fixes the weekly working hours of nursing professionals at 30 hours. Authored by deputy Mauro Nazif (PSB-RO), the proposal has already passed through the Senate, but has been shelved in the Chamber for 20 years.

This week, Lira declared that the project is controversial and, therefore, should not go to the plenary without first going through in-depth discussions, through public hearings, in commissions. Deputies defending the national floor for the category have already submitted an urgent request, but the request has to be voted on by the plenary, which depends on Lira’s will.

The president of the Chamber has ignored the commissions when ruling controversial proposals when he is interested in the immediate approval of the proposal in the plenary. “Those who know his method understand what he wants when he talks about listening to commissions. We have until the 17th to vote on this project this year. Let’s press. Voting on urgency is the least he can do,” Studart complained. The request has the support of 258 deputies.

The original project, by senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), provided for a floor of R$ 7,300 for nurses. The amount was reduced through an agreement sewn by the reporter, Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), and senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), with the category. “This amount that the Senate approved was proposed ten years ago by deputy Mauro Nazif. What was worth ten minimum wages at that time is now only 4.5”, observed Studart.

The creation of the national salary floor represents an achievement for 2.5 million nursing professionals. Among them, nearly 2 million technicians and assistants, who are especially vulnerable to sub-salaries, as shown by the data from Fiocruz’s Nursing Profile Survey in Brazil. In 2015, almost half of the professionals (45%) received salaries below R$ 2 thousand. Only four out of 100 received more than R$5,000.

“Voting against nurses today is difficult. The pandemic revealed the importance that these people had despite having taken away their rights. Who is vaccinating 24 hours in drive-thru is not the doctor. It’s the nurses. I am a doctor and I have great respect for the nursing team,” said Zenaide Maia to Congress in Focus.

For the president of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), Paulo Ziulkoski, the establishment of a salary base for nursing is commendable, but it is necessary for the Union to accept the differences, as city halls, he emphasizes, are unable to provide increase to professionals working in the municipal network. “The National Congress, fiscally irresponsible, creates an expense for a member of the federation, in a populist and demagogic way. We defend the floor, but that it is something that is payable and responsible. As it is, we cannot pay. You can’t do a favor with someone else’s hat,” Ziulkoski told Congress in Focus.

According to him, most of the impact of the R$ 8.9 billion that the measure will cause to public coffers will be with the payment of nursing technicians, who will receive 70% of the nurse’s floor. “In this impact, we are not estimating the additional expenses such as unhealthy work, which nurses receive. The costs will be even higher. The biggest problem will not be to cover expenses with nurses, with nursing technicians and assistants, who are much more numerous. No municipality pays 70% of what a nurse earns for the technician or 50% for the assistant”, said the president of the CNM.

Ziulkoski complains that the municipalities are already fighting a battle to adapt to the payment of the national teaching floor and that Congress is preparing other measures that burden the municipalities, but that it does not present a source of revenue or obliges the Union to assume the differences. The rapporteur in the Senate rejected an amendment presented by senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), which forced the federal government to replace the difference in relation to what is spent today with the salary floor of nurses, technicians and assistants. “Who will pay for this will not be the mayor, who will not be arrested for not paying. After all, he has no money. Who will pay will be the citizen, who will see a worsening in service. For ten years the federal government has not increased SUS transfers”, he criticized.

After the publication of the report, Lira spoke through her advisors and said that she had no restrictions on the proposal and was not responsible for forwarding the text to the commissions. “The decision to send the project to the committees was taken by consensus at the leaders’ meeting held on Thursday, so it was a decision of the College of Leaders. The president has no restrictions on the proposal and even considered the possibility of voting this year during the meeting. The deputy mentioned by you did not participate in the meeting in question.”

