Ana Clara presents a reality show with characters from a soap opera and supports Carminha

In her fifth program only in 2021, Ana Clara Lima closed the first week of É Tudo Novela, an attraction that premiered on Canal Viva last Monday (29). In the reality show, characters from soap operas are confined and participate in tests to compete for a fictitious prize of 500 thousand dollars. The new challenge is another adventure for the ex-BBB. “I really like soap operas, but I don’t consider myself a soap opera. The ones I liked the most so far were Avenida Brasil and Espelho da Vida, two incredible works”, he says in an interview with on the small screen.

The story of João Emanuel Carneiro, a phenomenon in 2012, could not have been left out of É Tudo Novela. Nilo (José de Abreu), Nina (Débora Falabella) and the most famous antagonist of the work are among the participants of the reality and, even, it is in one of them that Ana Clara, with all her baggage in confinement, bets her chips that will be the big winner. “I really believe in Carminha, one of the greatest villains we’ve ever had on television,” he says, referring to the shrew played by Adriana Esteves in the nine o’clock news.

If she could choose one of the characters from the Viva reality show to participate in the same edition of Big Brother Brazil as her, the redhead would let herself be carried away by the humor, to ensure a good atmosphere in the most watched house in Brazil. “I would choose Felix Khoury (Mateus Solano), for his iconic phrases. I would also have a lot of fun with Valdirene (Tatá Werneck)”, jokes the presenter, who was one of the highlights of the eighteenth edition of the BBB, competing alongside her father, Ayrton, and securing third place.

“I loved the invitation, I thought the program was super fun! It was a year in which I made five different programs and I prepared a lot for great opportunities like this. Going through frames on TV from different segments gave me a boost for new projects. I’m very excited for 2022”, celebrates Ana Clara, looking forward to next year.

Ana Clara presents reality TV with characters from a soap opera on Canal Viva

É Tudo Novela premiered on Canal Viva last Monday (29), in celebration of 70 years of telenovelas in Brazil. Directed by Ana Clara Lima, the attraction is a great joke produced through reprints of plots enshrined in teledramaturgy. In the show, villains, young ladies and television couples are gathered in a mansion and compete for a fictitious prize of 500 thousand dollars.

Ana Francisca and Danilo, from Chocolate com Pimenta (2003), Bebel and Olavo, from Paraíso Tropical (2007), Tereza Cristina and Crô, by Fina Estampa (2011), Carminha, Nilo and Nina, from Avenida Brasil (2012), Ellen and Foguinho, by Cobras and Lagartos (2006), Laura and Marcos, by Celebridade (2003), Giovanni Improtta, Maria do Carmo and Nazaré, by Senhora do Destino (2004), and Felix and Valdirene, by Amor à Vida (2013) , are among the confined characters. At home, they have fun at parties, get involved in intrigues, and participate in competitions that define the fate of each one in the reality show.

“Through a meticulous and impressive work of editing, the public will be able to follow the reunion, which has nothing real, of fictional characters that are still beloved today. I hope everyone joins in this game”, comments Stephanie Purwin, manager of GNT, VIVA and Mais On Screen programming.

At the debut, the cast was received in a big party, with the right to a show by Empreguetes, and an agility competition. Over the course of the 15 episodes, new participants will enter the house. The winner of the reality show will be chosen by the public, based on an open vote on VIVA’s Twitter on the eve of the final episode, which will air on December 17th.