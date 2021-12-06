Analysis: Atlético-MG wins the party game and has the last mission to make 2021 the club’s biggest year | athletic-mg

The gallery at the Lourdes headquarters is fuller. That rojão smell in the air, the deafening noise, and the second star on the shield (although not official) are sensations of a historic day for Atlético-MG. AND, even after days of celebration with the confirmed title , the players from Cuca took the party game seriously and beat Bragantino by 4-3. Keno shone, Hulk raised the artillery, and even with three, there’s no room for criticism.

For alerts, yes! The season is not over for Rooster. Any and all players’ parties are more than fair. A fast of this magnitude does not end with passivity. It is necessary to explode, relieve the pressure. But Atlético has a rare mission, one of those that appear every 50 years. It could be champion of the Copa do Brasil. Most an achievement in sight, to make 2021 the biggest year in the 113-year-old club’s history.

head, Celebrated like never before in the Mineirão of 61,500 fans in screams and flags, saved little, took a competitive team and, even in the “hangover”, beat Bragantino, who came to the other party with the goals of Libertadores.

Arthur, very well, was a lot of work for a defender that was off its best days. Although Junior Alonso was a highlight, Galo had not conceded three goals at home. All right, the offensive force stood out.

Keno, hero in Bahia, played a great game again. It was from him that the first goal came, stealing the ball in the attack field, going straight up, and kicking it perfectly.

Bragantino turned at the beginning of the second half. Cuca hardened. I had already placed Allan and Savarino. Impressive to see the steering wheel playing as always, even after the celebrations that stopped him very “cheerful” in the pool itself from Thursday to Friday. A pit bull.

Hulk, spared on the bench, went to the party. Platinum, participated in Savarino’s goal with a beautiful heel pass. Before, Zaracho made his in Keno play.

To close with a flourish, matching the hair color, Hulk scored the 19th goal in the Brasileirão. At the end of the game, Reinaldo entered the elevator that went to the lawn and, delighted with his successor on the throne of the crowd’s biggest idol today, commented:

“Hulk’s goal reminded me of mine from cavadinha, against América de Natal, in 1977.”

In that March of 1978, Atlético was going to win the Brazilian. He was, by far, the favorite against São Paulo. It was the saddest day in the club’s history. Reinaldo was taken out of the game by STJD’s retroactive suspension.