Analysis: Ceará remains in the fight for Pre-Liberators, but it doesn’t just depend on itself | supper

Ceará said goodbye to the fans at Arena Castelão, being applauded for the campaign that has been carried out, despite the 0-0 on Sunday night against América-MG. With the fans in the stands, Grandpa grew and achieved important results in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. Guaranteed at Sul-Americana and fighting for a place in Pre-Libertadores, Grandpa ends the campaign as principal with a 65% success rate and prepares for the mission against Palmeiras.

The duel registered the largest audience at the Arena Castelão in 2021: 51,123 fans were present, the maximum capacity allowed by the state decree.

The surprise against América-MG was the selection of Vina among the holders. The player recovered from a thigh muscle injury during the week and started among 11. At the beginning of the first half, Tiago Nunes needed to make two substitutions for physical reasons. Jael and Bruno Pacheco went out to join Yony González and Kelvyn.

The two did well on the field. Kelvyn managed to hold the plays over Coelho’s side with Ademir. The first half was full of free kicks and a lot of worry for both of them. Nobody wanted to risk what they already had in their hands and both were strong in their strategies. Vovô also arrived with Fabinho and América with Felipe Azevedo and Patric.

First half numbers

Ceará x America-MG

Ball possession: 49% x 51%

Finishes: 6 x 8

Corners: 2 x 2

Fouls committed: 7 x 7

Accuracy of passes: 78% x 79%

Trips: 9 x 6

The two teams started to reach the goal more times in the second stage. The two goalkeepers needed to work to ensure that they were not leaked and Ceará’s defensive system did well in its mission to hold back the attempts of América-MG. Cléber had a great chance in attack in the 11th minute, when he dribbled the goalkeeper outside the penalty area and hit the goal weakly. Anderson Jesus avoided the goal. The center forward still scored, but was flagged offside in the bid.

Grandpa pressed, but didn’t get the advantage. It was possible to highlight a good performance by Fernando Sobral, a good movement in the creation of plays and an important presence by Vina, who often gave guidance to his colleagues and asked for calm.