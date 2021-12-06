Analysis: Fluminense’s “horror show” against Bahia begins with casting and ends with apathy | Rio de Janeiro

In the football dictionary, the word “disgrace” usually doesn’t mean a score of 2-0, especially when it comes to a First Division game away from home. But the meaning of the term applies perfectly to the defeat of the Fluminense for Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova, last Sunday, because the morale score was from 5 to 0 upwards (see the highlights in the video below) . A vexatious performance that not even the players themselves swallowed:

– The way we got in, there’s nothing to do. Let’s talk what? It is unacceptable for people wanting to go to Libertadores and do this here – cried Fred still at halftime.

– We didn’t live up to the shirt we wore, a game to forget. We are very sorry for the result, we didn’t do anything for 90 minutes – detonated Yago after the game.

blame only Luccas Claro, who childishly failed in both goals and assumed, is “to cover the sun with a sieve”. The tricolor “horror show” was collective and started in the lineup. André, who had been one of the best players on the team in the role of first defensive midfielder – and where he doesn’t hide that he feels more comfortable –, had already dropped in performance when tested as second midfielder in the defeat to Atlético- MG at Mineirão, in the last round.

Scout – Bahia x Fluminense Question Bahia Fluminense Ball possession 35% 65% Finalizations 12 10 goal chances 8 two right passes 200 462 wrong passes 75 77 Disarms 20 16 absences 13 20 impediments 1 1

Marcão’s insistence proved to be completely wrong, even more so with Nonato and Martinelli in the role. And for a team that plays without socks and relies on defensive midfielders to create, playing with two less creative pieces in the set has left the team completely unproductive. And the numbers make it clear: Fluminense had a miserable finish throughout the first half, while Bahia had nine and five chances to score. In other words, he was unable to attack or score.

The questionable maintenance of Caio Paulista as a starter, amid a very bad phase individually for him, even had more “logic” in Marcão’s explanation: the coach claimed that, as he had already lost David Braz and Marlon on the left, he preferred to leave the striker , which goes back a lot to score, instead of changing all the pieces on that side. But the team needed to win the game, and offensively it has not yielded.

But the problem wasn’t just the parts. For a game treated as the final at the club, Fluminense entered three or four “revolutions” below Bahia. And three moments of the first half symbolize this well: 1) the “goal scored” lost by Fred in the small area under a minute; two) the silly corner kick conceded by Luiz Henrique in a bid with Rossi, when in the sequence Caio Paulista made a penalty ignored by the referee; 3) and Luccas Claro’s “volleyball cut” in the area, in the penalty that was given.

Marcão tried to correct the lineup at halftime, with Cazares and Martinelli, and the team had more volume: there were nine submissions in the final stage, but only one clear chance in Luiz Henrique’s header. Bahia closed, left the ball with Fluminense and wasted several counterattacks. Physically, it didn’t even seem like the Bahians were coming from an intense game three days before against Atlético-MG, while the Cariocas had a full week to train. It was shame after shame for the tricolor fans.

To make matters worse, Fluminense lost four players for the match that became an “obligation” to win against the lantern and already relegated Chapecoense: Fred, Yago, Wellington and Manoel, all suspended. But, on the other hand, this could end up helping Marcao in the lineup, as he could return with André as first defensive midfielder, and Bobadilla has delivered much more than Fred in the few minutes he has gained on the field. It remains to be seen who will replace Yago, whether another defensive midfielder or a midfielder in a new formation.

Libertadores Mathematics:

Back in Rio de Janeiro, Fluminense ends the season next Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. A simple victory over Chapecoense is enough for the team to hold at least seventh place and guarantee itself in Pre-Libertadores.

To seek a direct place in the group stage, it will depend on a combination of results: they will have to win and cheer for Bragantino, in sixth place, not to beat Internacional, who are fighting for the Pre-Libertadores, in their stadium. A draw at Nabi Abi Chedid will be enough, as both would finish with 54 points, and Tricolor will have two more victories in the tiebreaker criteria.

