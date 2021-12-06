Analysis: Willian and Renato Augusto renew hope for a better 2022 for Corinthians | corinthians

Fourteen years later, fate gave Corinthians the chance to avenge the faithful fanatic for the mockery suffered in 2007 by Grêmio fans in their fall to Série B. A victory at Neo Química Arena was enough, in front of more than 40,000 Corinthians fans.

She didn’t come. The game ended tied by 1-1, Grêmio was about to be relegated, and Fiel ended the game partly disappointed by the football presented. It would be an afternoon to forget, were it not for the unforgettable stars.

Once again decisive, Renato Augusto seems to have found a great partner in Willian. And there, in this duo, lives the great hope of Alvinegra for a better and victorious 2022.

In any case, the objective given to Sylvinho of taking Corinthians directly to the group stage of the Libertadores was fully fulfilled one round in advance..

This fact reinforces not only the permanence of the coach for 2022, but also the confidence of the board in his work, even with the rejection of a good part of the fans and poor collective performance in this Sunday’s match.

Corinthians’ draw came only in the final stretch of the second half, when, stubborn, Renato Augusto insisted on approaching the area and took advantage of the space left by Willian, a fast dribbler who captures all the attention of the marking for himself, to finish from outside the area.

It was the fourth goal, the fourth goal in 2021 by someone who has the simple function of being the brains of this Corinthians. Renato Augusto proved once again to be the key part of the Corinthians’ gear, with intelligence and mobility to execute good tables.

He found a number 10 in his best appearance of the season, willing and vigorous, able to collaborate with the team in sprints down the flanks and dribbles down the middle. Willian was on the far right, left and centered. In all of them, the Grêmio defense was a lot of work.

It was up to Renato, with mastery, to understand the need to recompose and close spaces in midfield, especially after the departures of Xavier and Giuliano, but without forgetting to observe with a little more attentive eye the reality of the match in order to take advantage of the spaces and if approach the goal.

– I had risked the first ball and I didn’t catch it well, I was even irritated. Then I said that there had to be one left over. Willian was doing very well in one-on-one, the marking has to double on him, so I took advantage of the space he left – said Renato Augusto on the way out of the field.

One left. There was a point left in Timon’s account. And the certainty remains that the pair will be crucial for the club to dream bigger than with a G-4 in 2022.

Perhaps because of the atmosphere created by Fiel before the match, few expected such a fierce and focused stance from Grêmio in the first minutes. The Tricolor Gaucho did not cower in the face of the pressure imposed by the scenario of the match and scored high for most of the first half.

He forced Corinthians’ error in the ball’s output and controlled the crowd’s momentum by canceling out the team from Alvinegro at the beginning of the duel. Stuck on marking, Corinthians managed to react only in the final stretch of the initial stage, when they started to suffer constant fouls.

Willian and Renato, in fact, was the best the team presented in the initial stage. The worst was on the defensive side, reconfigured by the suspensions of Fagner and Gabriel. Sylvinho chose to move Du Queiroz to the wing and chose Xavier to be his first defensive midfielder. Both faltered in the Grêmio goal.

Xavier lost the ball in front of the area to Lucas Silva. Du Queiroz did not avoid Ferreirinha’s approach and crossing on the right. Fábio Santos was dribbled by Diego Souza’s body game. Gil and Cassio head-butted in the area. And Diego Souza completed to open the score.

The end of the first half with a fair result: whoever was better won.

Reconfiguration and reaction

Sylvinho’s bet for the final stage was a reconfiguration of the team’s positioning. Gabriel Pereira soon entered Xavier’s vacancy, taking off Renato Augusto and Giuliano a little further back, taking turns in the ball. GP went to the right, Willian to the left and Róger started to act floating in the attack in a line between the midfielders and Jô.

The reconfiguration did not change the panorama of the game’s statistics: at the end of the game, Corinthians had only three shots in the goal. But even so, it ended up working out in front of a Grêmio that succumbed in the final stretch in an isolated wave.

Closed at the back, Grêmio allowed Renato to receive Willian’s free kick, move forward and finish with great quality, practically sealing the tricolor destiny in 2022.

At 40 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Corinthians’ Renato Augusto against Grêmio

The comeback could have come in the closing minutes, when Luan came free on the counterattack and carried the ball to the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder played for Róger Guedes when shirt 123 was already offside. Ruan’s shot didn’t count.

