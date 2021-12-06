Anitta is cut from photo published by Tinashe and fans react

anitta was one of several international music stars who attended the event Variety Hitmakers, organized by the American magazine Variety this Saturday (4). The singer posed alongside names like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey and Norman.

However, a carousel of photos posted on Tinashe’s Instagram is reverberating on social media. This is because the singer would have cut Anitta from a photo in which she appears next to Norman and Chloe Bailey. The original photo, with the Brazilian one, is also in the publication, but it is the last one on the carousel.

Tinashe did not reveal the reason for the cut or if it was intentional, but the Brazilians did not forgive and filled the publication’s comments box with mentions and phrases about Anitta. The singer herself seems to have ignored the edit, she just commented “Cuuuuuute” (“cute”, in Portuguese) in the post.

Anitta has more than 57 million followers on Instagram, while Tinashe has just over 3.4 million.

Check out some comments made on Twitter:

seeing gays REALLY going on tinashe’s instagram charge why she put the photo with anitta at the end of the carousel kkkkk this nation is doomedaaaaa — rafinha (@rafinhamachine) December 6, 2021

this rivalry between Anitta x tinashe is like the rivalry between cruz and CSA: unexpected and funny In this case, tinashe is the cruise because, like her friend of mine, she was already big in her niche, today, not even that — Lea Michele literate by the Paulo Freire method (@jvixcxtor) December 6, 2021

Why are they attacking Tinashe if even Anitta commented on her Instagram photo??? OMG… Someone must have edited it, she picked it up and posted it without knowing that Anitta had been cut. — Spears (@foryou_britney) December 6, 2021

I was going to criticize Tinashe for taking Anitta out of the picture because this is ugly MT but I remembered that I’ve done this several times for my mother KKKKKK — MΔTHΣUS #N1 (@matheusliveiras) December 6, 2021