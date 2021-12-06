Anitta is cut from photo published by Tinashe and fans react

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Anitta is cut from photo published by Tinashe and fans react 6 Views

anitta was one of several international music stars who attended the event Variety Hitmakers, organized by the American magazine Variety this Saturday (4). The singer posed alongside names like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey and Norman.

Read more:

However, a carousel of photos posted on Tinashe’s Instagram is reverberating on social media. This is because the singer would have cut Anitta from a photo in which she appears next to Norman and Chloe Bailey. The original photo, with the Brazilian one, is also in the publication, but it is the last one on the carousel.

Tinashe did not reveal the reason for the cut or if it was intentional, but the Brazilians did not forgive and filled the publication’s comments box with mentions and phrases about Anitta. The singer herself seems to have ignored the edit, she just commented “Cuuuuuute” (“cute”, in Portuguese) in the post.

Photo: @tinasheshow Instagram

Anitta has more than 57 million followers on Instagram, while Tinashe has just over 3.4 million.

Check out some comments made on Twitter:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Dolores becomes a lioness after being caught, hits Zayla and runs away with Nélio

The couple travels by carriage to a destination kept a secret December 5, 2021 Photo: …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved