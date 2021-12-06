Anitta is featured in awards in the United States

The singer Anitta participated in the event ‘Variety Hitmakers’, promoted by the American magazine Variety

This Saturday, 4, anitta (28) was featured in the event Variety Hitmakers, promoted by the American magazine Variety.

The event rewards the artists who were featured in music throughout the year, and the Brazilian singer, in addition to leading the opening of the award, was also responsible for presenting the ‘Crossover’ category, handing the award to Kali UchisColombian-American singer, songwriter, music producer and fashion designer.

On social media, Anitta shared photos of the look she chose for the event: a black and white outfit with a satin balconet bra. The mighty also posted photos with some artists like Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis.

Anitta performs at Los Angeles festival

Last Friday night, Anitta (28) showed once again that she became an international diva by participating in a festival in Los Angeles. One of the illustrious attractions of Jingle Ball LA, organized by iHeart Radio, the singer chose a Mama Claus look, in the style of the powerful.

Check out:



Tinashe, Anitta, Lil Nas X and Normani – Photo: Getty Images





Last accessed: 06 Dec 2021 – 04:01:14 (405619).