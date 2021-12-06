The Another Eden mobile game: The Cat Beyond Time and Space will have a collaboration with Square Enix that includes Chrono Cross characters.

The game Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is a free RPG developed by Wright Flyer Studios, which features writer Masato Kato and composer Yasunori Mitsuda, known for their work in the series Xenogears and Chrono Trigger / Chrono Cross.



This weekend it was announced that Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space will have a crossover with Chrono Cross, so we can see Serge, Kid and Harle back. Rumors of a possible remake or remastering of Chrono Cross have been around for a long time, so this crossover could indicate that it’s close.

Although Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space has arrived on mobile devices around the world in 2019, a version for Nintendo Switch is currently in development, although it doesn’t have a scheduled release date.

As usual in this type of mobile video game, Another Eden: The Cat beyond Time and Space is a RPG with social elements, as daily rewards for maintaining a login sequence. Although Another Eden is a free game, we can find microtransactions within the app.Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space it has 84 chapters and continues to grow, as Wright Flyer Studios hasn’t stopped updating the game since its release. Thanks to its game mechanics with time travel between 3 different time periods, game developers can be very creative with the design of each one. Plus, these time-based mechanics are the perfect excuse for a crossover with a game like Chrono Cross.



