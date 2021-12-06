Armed militias created by chiefs spread terror in indigenous villages in Rio Grande do Sul | Fantastic

Peace and tranquility in indigenous villages in Rio Grande do Sul were interrupted by a series of deaths and ambushes. Behind this violence are armed militias created by chiefs to impose terror on those who oppose a land lease scheme.

In January of this year, in Água Santa, a school turned into a trench in an internal war in the Carreteiro Indigenous Reserve. The same situation happened in other locations.

The clashes took place on indigenous lands in the north of the state. Together, they add up to more than 15 thousand hectares. Much occupied by agriculture. AND the reason for the violence is the lease of these indigenous lands to white farmers. They explore the spaces within the reserves for planting soy, wheat or corn.

Lease is an illegal practice and is in the Indian Statute. only that the scheme, according to indigenous people who spoke with the Fantastic, it works like this: chiefs create shell associations or cooperatives to supposedly divide the profits from these illegal leases among everyone in the village.

“The money ends up in the chief’s hand. Meanwhile, the rest of the population is in poverty, starving”, says prosecutor Filipe Andios Brasil Siviero.

“There are formation of private militias in these reserves. Often, the chief himself assembles his armed group to defend his power from the opposing group. Most of the cases are disputes for land or for the money to lease indigenous lands”, explains delegate Sando Luiz Bernardi.

According to a survey by Funai, across the country there are 22 indigenous areas still leased. Three million hectares for the planting of grains, sugar cane and even for raising cattle.