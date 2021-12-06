Artists unravel Wonder Woman’s crossover

Among the many new features that packed the Artist’s Valley gives CCXP Worlds 21, a A.D presented Wonder Woman fans with a special panel dedicated to Trial of the Amazons (Judgment of the Amazons, in free translation), Wonder Woman’s first mega-crossover in 30 years. Featured by Associate Publisher Brittany Holzherr, he brought together artists behind three of the world’s leading magazines devoted to the heroine myth to reveal previously unheard-of details about this epic plot.

participated in the chat joelle jones, responsible for the story of Brazilian Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, in wonder girl; Stephanie Williams, writer of Nubia and the Amazons; and Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad, writers of the magazine Wonder Woman, which brings Diana Prince’s return to life. It is this team, together, that will bring together their narratives to present in Trial of the Amazons a plot worthy of the character’s 80 years.

“I don’t want to say too much, because part of the fun is the surprise, but we’ll see these various comics build this crossover together. Basically, there are Themyscira, there are the Bana-Mighdall, there are the Forgotten; there are these other Amazon tribes that have emerged and that want to be validated”, explained Cloonan. “At the same time, there is a lot of change in Themyscira, with Wonder Woman coming back into the world. There is a lot that needs to be thought about and resolved”.

According to the artists, the trigger for the crossover is the emergence of the Door of Perdition, a portal kept in the center of a well that opened in Themyscira, from which even more Amazons came out and which must be guarded to prevent the crossing of evil forces to our reality. In a sacred contest for the right to guard this passage, history will bring the marginalized tribes of the Forgotten, Yara Flor, and Bana-Mighdall, from Artemis to Themyscira – all as Nubia consolidates as the new queen of the Isle of Paradise and Diana Prince returns from the dead to re-evaluate the role of Wonder Woman.

“Nubia and the Amazons is the prelude to Trial of the Amazons. We’re showing what happens in Themyscira before everything starts to catch fire with the judgment.”, explained Williams. “Themyscira is open for business, now we have new Amazons, Nubia was lucky to take the crown and even more Amazons came out of the well. Is it connected to the Island? I believe so. And what does this connection mean for Themyscira? What else are they connected to? These are questions that we will answer”.

Thus, the main conflicts of Trial of the Amazons they must focus on the harsh reconciliation between Themyscira and the other Amazon tribes, and on Diana’s process of not only absorbing the new world she finds upon her return but also accepting a new role in it. As Cloonan stated: “With Nubia ascending the throne and more Amazons getting stronger in this culture, I can only imagine that Diana is feeling that she doesn’t need to be champion alone. She can learn what it means to be alive again”.

“While Diana was dead, Hippolyta, her mother, took her place in the world of men. And when she comes back things are not easy, she can never rest. All these things are happening in Themyscira, but she’s so busy she can never focus on it. She knows things have changed, and part of her return is learning what has changed and trying to make up for that lost time.”, added the comic artist.

WOMEN-WONDER TO BRAZILIAN

With Yara Flor finally visiting Themyscira and, hopefully, interacting directly and on Themyscira’s solo with Diana, Núbia, Artemis and other traditional characters from the myth of the Amazon, Brazil should have a prominent role in Trial of the Amazons. Commenting on your work ahead of wonder girl and behind the South Americans Forgotten, Jones valued the partnership with Brazilian illustrator Adriana Melo in bringing our culture to the pages of DC.

“I feel proud to be able to deliver another tribe to the myth of the Amazons and am excited to show the world how they work compared to Themyscira and the Bana-Mighdall”, stated the screenwriter. “It took a lot of research, it’s a lot of work, but it’s been a lot of fun. I don’t think I could live with everything I need to learn – the language, the customs, the culture – if I didn’t love it. I can’t wait to share my enthusiasm.”.

Summing up the heart of the crossover, Conrad added: “We want to show a little of the inequalities in the world, in a light and fun way, of course. We don’t want to fill people with statements, but it’s an important story.”. According to the writer, tensions between Themyscira and the Bana-Mighdalls will be central to this. “Diana is intimidated by this relationship. It’s a tribe she’s championed in the past, but this is a marginalized group that wants space on Paradise Island, and she knows she can’t get it alone. She knows that the whole group needs to come together and think about it; reconciling very offensive mistakes made by women who don’t usually make much mistakes”.

Setting the tone of the lightness that he said he wanted to balance the more serious themes, Conrad even joked about the importance that kangaroos will have in history, serving once again as a means of transport to the Amazon. “The Jumpa kangaroo is one of the least used characters in the Wonder Woman myth, but we want to change that”, he said, before resuming his serious tone and saying: “I hope people catch all the advances in the Wonder Woman myth, which will only grow”.

Still no release forecast in Brazil, Trial of the Amazons will be released in the United States in March 2022.

