Athletico-PR vs Palmeiras: where to watch the match for the Brasileirão, refereeing and squads

In a match valid for the 37th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Athletico-PR and Palmeiras face off this Monday (06), at 7 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba-PR.

With the third position guaranteed in this edition of Brasileirão, Verdão, currently with 62 points, comes from a victory over Cuiabá by 3-1, at Arena Pantanal, in Mato Grosso. Athetico, in turn, occupies the 13th position in the tournament with 45 points and, in the last round, defeated Chapecoense by 1-0, at Arena Condá, in Chapecó-SC.

ATHLETICO WINS AGAIN IN BRASILEIRÃO AND STAYS FURTHER FROM THE LOWERING AREA

The victory over Cuiabá, away from home, made Athletico-PR take a breath of the Brazilian Championship. Hurricane has not won in the competition for four games and, with the triumph, left a direct competitor behind and increased the distance to the Relegation Zone. The team from Paraná had not won since 2-1 against Ceará, on November 10, and had three defeats (Inter, Atlético-MG and Corinthians) and one draw, against São Paulo.

At Z-4, Bahia is the first team with 40 points, five less than Athletico. Grêmio, with 39 points, is the third from the bottom. Sport and Chapecoense are already relegated to Serie B.

CHILDREN OF THE ACADEMY FOLLOW AMONG THE HOLDERS TO THE END OF BRASILEIRÃO

In a holiday rhythm, Palmeiras has already spared its most active players during the season, including coach Abel Ferreira. After the Libertadores title, the third in the club’s history, the Crias da Academia and other players little used during the year, will dispute the last team matches in the Brazilian Championship.

Schedule, transmission, arbitration, probable escalations: Athletico-PR x Palmeiras data

Date: December 6, 2021, Monday;

Schedule: 19h (from Brasília);

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba-PR;

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães – FIFA/RJ

Assistants: Michael Correa – RJ and Luiz Claudio Regazone – RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda – RJ, Silbert Faria Sisquim – RJ and Renato Cardoso da Conceição – MG

Streaming:

– TNT SPORTS (pay-per-view for all of Brazil);

– TNT Sports Stadium and HBO MAX (streaming applications);

– Hurricane Live (pay-per-view).

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Abner Vinicius, Marcinho, Léo Cittadini and Erick; Nikão, Terans and Bissoli. Technician: Alberto Valentim

Embezzlement: Nobody;

Suspended: David Terans (third yellow card);

Hanging: Nobody

Return from suspension: Christian (third yellow card).

PALM TREES: Vinícius, Garcia, Kuscevic, Renan, Victor Luís; Matheus Fernandes, Gabriel Menino and Pedro Bicalho; Wesley, Fabinho and Gabriel Silva. Technician: Vitor Castanheira.

Embezzlement: Weverton, Mayke, Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Luan, Piquerez, Jorge, Jailson, Danilo, Danilo Barbosa, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga, Patrick de Paula, Zé Rafael, Breno Lopes, Deyverson, Dudu, Luiz Adriano, Ron, Willian (Spared );

Suspended: João Martins (technical assistant – 3rd yellow card) and Gabriel Veron (Expelled after 2nd yellow card);

Hanging: Weverton, Luan, Ron, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Deyverson and Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant);

Return from suspension: Deyverson (3rd yellow card).