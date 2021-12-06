Atlético-MG idols mark the delivery of the cup at Mineirão – 12/05/2021

Brazilian champion last Thursday, Atlético-MG, finally, was able to lift the cup in front of Alvinegro fans at Mineirão. The party took place this Sunday (5), after the victory by 4-3, against Bragantino, in a game valid for the 37th round. In addition to the cast, important characters in the history of Galo actively participated in the party, including former strikers Dadá Maravilha and Reinaldo, as well as the masseuse Belmiro Oliveira – one of the club’s oldest employees.

Dadá was responsible for entering the pitch with the cup in his hands, causing great emotion in the stands. Rooster’s top scorer in winning the 1971 Brazilian Nationals, the former player is one of the greatest idols in the club’s history, as is Reinaldo, who also participated in the party. Before the game, the King hit the field with Rooster’s shirt and then watched the game from the stands.

Defender Rever, who is recovering from injury, also played an important role. The player entered the final minutes to enjoy the game before handing over the cup. At the end of the match, Rever explained that the action had been previously arranged with Cuca because of the history he has at the club.

A Atlético massage therapist since 1968, Belmiro Oliveira was also called to participate in the big moment. The employee, who is very dear to the club and to the fans, helped raise the cup.