Atlético-MG shines in a cup game and beats Bragantino at Mineirão – 05/12/2021

With Mineirão taken for the delivery of the Brazilian Championship cup, Atlético beat Red Bull Bragantino, by 4 to 3, this Sunday afternoon (5), for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. In a very open confrontation, the two teams looked for game all the time and provided a beautiful match for the more than 60 thousand fans in Gigante da Pampulha. Galo’s goals were scored by Keno, Zaracho, Savarino and Hulk. Bragantino scored with Ytalo and Arthur, twice.

As a result, Atlético increased their lead at the top to 84 points. In the farewell game of the competition, next Thursday (9), the team will face Grêmio, who are fighting to save themselves from relegation.

Bragantino, on the other hand, parked at 53 and needs a victory, against Internacional, in the last round, to guarantee a direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores, without depending on other results.

Game chronology:

First time:

The first half involved movement on both sides in search of a goal until the 15th minute. Atlético started to be a little more incisive and opened the scoring at 20, with Keno, who stole the ball in the attacking field, took off and kicked low from a distance. At 37, Luan Cândido hit Everson’s crossbar and, a minute later, Ytalo scored with a rebound after the goalkeeper alvinegro saved Arthur’s shot.

Second time

Atlético returned with Allan as Jair and Bragantino with the same team. At 2, Artur turned the game around in a beautiful shot by Arthur, on the second post, after a corner kick. Galo sought a tie at 7 with Zaracho, who received a nice assist from Keno. After a stoppage to replace assistant Sidimar do Santos, the game cooled down, but at 32, Savarino broke the tie after a move by Hulk and Zaracho. At 43, Hulk scored the fourth goal, but Bragantino still declined with Arthur at 55.

distinguished spectators

Vargas and Nacho watched the match from one of Mineirão’s cabins as they were not related to the game. In addition to the players, the masseuse Belmiro Oliveira, who is one of the club’s oldest employees and was already part of Atlético in the 1971 title, was in the stands watching the game and receiving the supporter’s affection. Former striker Reinaldo, an idol of several generations, was another to appear in the crowd.

Keno the unstoppable

After securing the title with Atlético’s comeback goals against Bahia, forward Keno remains unstoppable. It was his goal that opened the scoring at Mineirão this afternoon and the assistance for Zaracho’s goal.

Voiceover replacement

Official voice of Mineirão, announcer Pollyana Andrade woke up hoarse and was replaced by sister Isabel de Andrade. Curiosity was revealed by the official profile of the stadium and the similarity of voices made many fans not even notice the difference.

Unforeseen events happen… and Pollyanna Andrade, our announcer, woke up without a voice for today’s game. BUT We have a replacement to help us! Thanks, Bel! Good job! pic.twitter.com/52syYcIqGo — Mineirão Stadium (@Mineirao) December 5, 2021

Unusual situation

Assistant Sidmar dos Santos felt an injury and had to be replaced. At first, the fourth referee, Sávio Pereira Sampaio, was prepared to replace the assistant. However, one more exchange took place. Oberto da Silva Santos, VAR assistant and experienced in the role of little flag, was the one who entered the game. The action lasted about seven minutes.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 2 x 2 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Reason: 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: December 5, 2021

Local: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Goals: Keno, Zaracho, Savarino and Hulk (Athletic) Arthur and Ytalo (Bragantino).

Yellow cards: Hulk (Athletic). Helinho and Arthur (Bragantino)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva (Rever, 49 minutes into the second half) and Guilherme Arana; Jair (Allan, at half-time), Tche Tche (Alan Franco, 11 minutes into the second half) and Zaracho; Nathan (Savarino, at halftime), Keno and Diego Costa (Hulk, 11 minutes into the second half). Technician: Cuca.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Natan, Fabrício Bruno and Luan Cândido; Jadsom Silva, Emiliano Martinez (Praxedes, 37 minutes into the second half), Cuello (Bruno Tubarão, 37 minutes into the second half); Artur Helinho and Ytalo (Alerrandro, 43 in the second half). Coach: Maurício Barbieri.