Atlético-MG title party has Alexandre Pires in charge and “palinha” with players | athletic-mg

1 of 4 Atlético-MG players sing with Alexandre Pires — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Atlético-MG players sing with Alexandre Pires — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

While he sang famous songs and others that were widely sung by the Atleticans, such as “Vou Festejar”, Alexandre Pires recorded moments of the alvinegra celebration. Forwards Diego Costa and Hulk stayed close together throughout the event.

Alexandre Pires was also among the guests at the party and sang along with the athletic players. Some like the goalkeeper Everson and the idol – and now the club’s football manager, Victor – sang along with the singer.

In one of the moments of the party, Alexandre Pires said a few words to some members of the Galo team and technical committee. One of them was Everson

– His face conveys a lot of peace. Much pleasure. Great pleasure, really – said the singer

Everson responded, pointed to the stage and said he’s a fan of the singer.

2 of 4 Alexandre Pires sings for Atlético-MG players at a party — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Alexandre Pires sings for Atlético-MG players at a party — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

After Alexandre Pires, other singers also passed on the stage of the Galo party, with the pagode band from Minas Gerais, Akatu. And players continued to actively participate. Guga and Hulk even formed a musical duo.

3 of 4 Hulk and Guga sing at Atlético-MG party — Photo: Reproduction Hulk and Guga sing at Atlético-MG party — Photo: Reproduction