Atltico-MG X RB Bragantino – Supersports

19

1 time RB Bragantino escapes on counterattack, but Helinho misses the pass.

18

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Grmio, Bahia 0x0 Fluminense.

17

1 time Ball possession: Atltico-MG 60%x40% RB Bragantino.

16

1 time Artur tries to advance on the left and stays in Alonso’s good marking.

15

1 time Athletic Nathan falls into the area and complains about a penalty, not marked by the referee.

13

1 time Suspended, defender Lo Ortiz does not play for the São Paulo team.

12

1 time Nathan puts the ball in too long for Jair, who can’t move the shot for the team from Minas Gerais.

11

1 time Athletic Keno is missing.

10

1 time Helinho falls from the right to the middle, tries with Ytalo and the ball doesn’t reach the attacker.

9

1 time Striker Diego Costa takes advantage of a cross, hits the goal and the ball goes up too!

8

1 time Lateral Mariano tries to cross in the area and misses the measure.

7

1 time After crossing with poison in the area, goalkeeper Everson practices the save in two shots.

6

1 time Pushed by the crowd, Galo exchanges passes and studies his opponent.

5

1 time Atltico-MG does not take advantage of a corner kick on the left field.

4

1 time From Keno to Arana, which is on the good mark of Helinho.

3

two

1 time Athletic midfielder Nathan dodges the marker and everyone likes it.

1

1 time RB exchanges passes and tries to cool off the hosts.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling in Mineiro for Galo x RB Bragantino!

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.

0

1 time Atltico-MG Brazilian champion after 50 years.

0

1 time Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.

0

1 time Fireworks and lots of partying in Mineiro!

0

1 time IT’S GOING TO START! Teams on the field at the Mineiro stadium.

0

1 time Rooster fan celebrates with a beautiful party in the stands.

0

1 time Right now we have 28 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time Away from home, RB Bragantino is aiming for a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

0

1 time Atltico fans scream twice champion!

0

1 time PARTY WEATHER! Former Rooster players are honored on the lawn.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll for the penultimate round of the BR-21.

0

1 time In the last round, Galo won the Bahia de Volta and won again the Brazilian after 50 years.

0

1 time RB: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrcio Bruno, Natan and Luan Cndido; Emi Martnez, Jadsom and Helinho; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

0

1 time Atltico is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tch Tch, Jair, Zaracho and Nathan; Diego Costa and Keno.

0

1 time In Rooster, Hulk starts the match on the bench.

0

1 time Teams officially slated for confrontation!

0

1 time Fans arriving little by little at the Mineiro stadium; house will be full.

0

1 time The game marks the delivery of the cup to the Galo players.

0

1 time Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR) will be the referee.