Atltico-MG X RB Bragantino – Supersports

Atltico-MG X RB Bragantino

  • 19
    1 time

    RB Bragantino escapes on counterattack, but Helinho misses the pass.

  • 18
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Grmio, Bahia 0x0 Fluminense.

  • 17
    1 time

    Ball possession: Atltico-MG 60%x40% RB Bragantino.

  • 16
    1 time

    Artur tries to advance on the left and stays in Alonso’s good marking.

  • 15
    1 time

    Athletic Nathan falls into the area and complains about a penalty, not marked by the referee.

  • 13
    1 time

    Suspended, defender Lo Ortiz does not play for the São Paulo team.

  • 12
    1 time

    Nathan puts the ball in too long for Jair, who can’t move the shot for the team from Minas Gerais.

  • 11
    1 time

    Athletic Keno is missing.

  • 10
    1 time

    Helinho falls from the right to the middle, tries with Ytalo and the ball doesn’t reach the attacker.

  • 9
    1 time

    Striker Diego Costa takes advantage of a cross, hits the goal and the ball goes up too!

  • 8
    1 time

    Lateral Mariano tries to cross in the area and misses the measure.

  • 7
    1 time

    After crossing with poison in the area, goalkeeper Everson practices the save in two shots.

  • 6
    1 time

    Pushed by the crowd, Galo exchanges passes and studies his opponent.

  • 5
    1 time

    Atltico-MG does not take advantage of a corner kick on the left field.

  • 4
    1 time

    From Keno to Arana, which is on the good mark of Helinho.

  • 3
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Grmio, Bahia 0x0 Fluminense.

  • two
    1 time

    Athletic midfielder Nathan dodges the marker and everyone likes it.

  • 1
    1 time

    RB exchanges passes and tries to cool off the hosts.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID! Ball rolling in Mineiro for Galo x RB Bragantino!

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-MG Brazilian champion after 50 years.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fireworks and lots of partying in Mineiro!

  • 0
    1 time

    IT’S GOING TO START! Teams on the field at the Mineiro stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rooster fan celebrates with a beautiful party in the stands.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have 28 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

  • 0
    1 time

    Away from home, RB Bragantino is aiming for a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico fans scream twice champion!

  • 0
    1 time

    PARTY WEATHER! Former Rooster players are honored on the lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll for the penultimate round of the BR-21.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the last round, Galo won the Bahia de Volta and won again the Brazilian after 50 years.

  • 0
    1 time

    RB: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrcio Bruno, Natan and Luan Cndido; Emi Martnez, Jadsom and Helinho; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tch Tch, Jair, Zaracho and Nathan; Diego Costa and Keno.

  • 0
    1 time

    In Rooster, Hulk starts the match on the bench.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially slated for confrontation!

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans arriving little by little at the Mineiro stadium; house will be full.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game marks the delivery of the cup to the Galo players.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR) will be the referee.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we are going to follow the champion Atltico-MG x RB Bragantino in the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 16:00 at the Mineiro stadium.

