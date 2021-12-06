Atltico-MG X RB Bragantino – Supersports

19
1 time
RB Bragantino escapes on counterattack, but Helinho misses the pass.
18
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Grmio, Bahia 0x0 Fluminense.
17
1 time
Ball possession: Atltico-MG 60%x40% RB Bragantino.
16
1 time
Artur tries to advance on the left and stays in Alonso’s good marking.
15
1 time
Athletic Nathan falls into the area and complains about a penalty, not marked by the referee.
13
1 time
Suspended, defender Lo Ortiz does not play for the São Paulo team.
12
1 time
Nathan puts the ball in too long for Jair, who can’t move the shot for the team from Minas Gerais.
11
1 time
Athletic Keno is missing.
10
1 time
Helinho falls from the right to the middle, tries with Ytalo and the ball doesn’t reach the attacker.
9
1 time
Striker Diego Costa takes advantage of a cross, hits the goal and the ball goes up too!
8
1 time
Lateral Mariano tries to cross in the area and misses the measure.
7
1 time
After crossing with poison in the area, goalkeeper Everson practices the save in two shots.
6
1 time
Pushed by the crowd, Galo exchanges passes and studies his opponent.
5
1 time
Atltico-MG does not take advantage of a corner kick on the left field.
4
1 time
From Keno to Arana, which is on the good mark of Helinho.
3
1 time
two
1 time
Athletic midfielder Nathan dodges the marker and everyone likes it.
1
1 time
RB exchanges passes and tries to cool off the hosts.
0
1 time
VALID! Ball rolling in Mineiro for Galo x RB Bragantino!
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG Brazilian champion after 50 years.
0
1 time
Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.
0
1 time
Fireworks and lots of partying in Mineiro!
0
1 time
IT’S GOING TO START! Teams on the field at the Mineiro stadium.
0
1 time
Rooster fan celebrates with a beautiful party in the stands.
0
1 time
Right now we have 28 degrees in Belo Horizonte.
0
1 time
Away from home, RB Bragantino is aiming for a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.
0
1 time
Atltico fans scream twice champion!
0
1 time
PARTY WEATHER! Former Rooster players are honored on the lawn.
0
1 time
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll for the penultimate round of the BR-21.
0
1 time
In the last round, Galo won the Bahia de Volta and won again the Brazilian after 50 years.
0
1 time
RB: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrcio Bruno, Natan and Luan Cndido; Emi Martnez, Jadsom and Helinho; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.
0
1 time
Atltico is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tch Tch, Jair, Zaracho and Nathan; Diego Costa and Keno.
0
1 time
In Rooster, Hulk starts the match on the bench.
0
1 time
Teams officially slated for confrontation!
0
1 time
Fans arriving little by little at the Mineiro stadium; house will be full.
0
1 time
The game marks the delivery of the cup to the Galo players.
0
1 time
Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR) will be the referee.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans! Today we are going to follow the champion Atltico-MG x RB Bragantino in the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 16:00 at the Mineiro stadium.