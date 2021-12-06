[Atualizado] Matrix Preload – The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is available; free

Still without an official announcement, the archive of Matrix – The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is available from the PS Store for PS5.

In this case, it’s just the pre-load and it’s free. The product description says that more information will be given at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9th.

According to the PlayStation Game Size, Matrix – The Awakening it is 25,261 GB in size.

Update: Epic Games has officially released a teaser trailer.

Description:

Get ready to glimpse the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this innovative and free real-time cinematic technology demo.

Created by members of the original film crew, including Lana Wachowski, along with Epic Games and partners, Matrix — The Awakening: An Unreal Experience Engine 5 is a mind-blowing experience through the reality-defying Matrix universe, featuring performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Want to see what’s possible when we combine the power of Unreal Engine 5 with PlayStation 5? Enter the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made. Download Matrix now — The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 experience even before launch.

Keep an eye out for The Game Awards on December 9, when this experience will be unveiled!

