Baby finds Flavia after fright

In the next chapters of The More Life the Better!, when he tried to carry out his first crime with Cora (Valentina Bandeira), Flávia (Valentina Herszage) ended up creating a big mess.

They tried to get two suitcases full of dollars, but while one managed to escape, the other was not so lucky and ended up in prison because of this situation. However, this only made her fury even greater and she created a huge thirst for revenge.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Trying to see what she could do to make her rival pay for getting away with it, Cora orders her brothers Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) to threaten the girl to participate in a new crime. Not even Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) can convince him to change his mind, but Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is desperate with this situation.

Since going through a near-death situation with Flávia, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano), the four of them have become connected and try to help each other. Now, the player asks friends for help to find the young woman and they arrive together at the motel where the dancer is.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the soap opera Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.