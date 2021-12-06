Bacci says he missed the Safadão show because he knew of Ivis’ presence

Luiz Bacci, 37, revealed that he stopped going to the show by Wesley Safadão, 33, after learning that DJ Ivis, who was in prison on the accusation of assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holada, was going to take the stage to perform.

Through stories on Instagram, the RecordTV presenter confirmed that he stopped going to the event at Sambódromo do Anhembi, in São Paulo, and reported disappointment with Safadão after years of honoring him even before “São Paulo knew about his existence”.

I’ve always attended Wesley’s shows since 2013. Even before São Paulo knew about his existence. Yesterday, I was going to Garota Vip, I bought 5 tickets. I can’t stand the guy who almost killed his wife in front of his daughter being on stage. Second show business people, supported by Wesley himself and his manager.

Luiz Bacci says he didn’t go to Safadão’s show because of the presence of DJ Ivis Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Bacci called the attitude of putting DJ Ivis up on stage as a ‘rifle shot’ against Penha’s Marine Law.

“Unfortunate, Wesley Safadão. It’s a gunshot in the hope of a country without domestic violence,” he criticized.

The journalist ended by stressing that the singer must be careful not to burn himself with attitudes like the one with Ivis. He also made it clear that he was not against the musician’s reintegration into society, but not as an event star.

There must be someone wanting to end Wesley’s solid and honest career. Ivis has the right to reintegrate into society, but I think that going straight to the stage of the Safadão event is to be treated like a star and recognize a sign of Brazilian impunity.

booed

DJ Ivis was booed last night during “Noite do Piseiro”, which took place at Estância Alto da Serra, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The musician was invited by Tarcísio do Acordeon to go on stage at the event.

In a video that circulates on social media, the audience appears asking him to leave the show. According to the publication’s author, DJ Ivis immediately left the stage after the negative repercussions of his presence.

In addition to “Noite do Piseiro”, DJ Ivis was also present yesterday at “Garota Vip”, by Wesley Safadão, which took place at Sambódromo do Anhembi, in São Paulo. In November, Safadão announced that its new DVD will have a song that carries the DJ’s signature.