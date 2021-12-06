Bahia beats Fluminense with two from Gilberto and leaves the descent zone – 05/12/2021

With two goals from Gilberto, one from a penalty and the other from cover, Bahia defeated Fluminense by 2-0 at Arena da Fonte Nova, today (5). Much superior in the match, the home team did not have any difficulties to build the result even in the first stage of the clash of the 37th round of the Brasileirão.

The Steel Squadron reached 43 points with the triumph and left the relegation zone, jumping to 15th place, with 43 points. Cuiabá and Juventude have the same score and play tomorrow (6) in the round. Nense guarantees that they have 51 points and could lose the seventh position, if the confrontation between Ceará and América-MG has a winner.

The last round will have all games this Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm. The team from Rio receives the Chapecoense lantern at Maracanã while the team from Bahia visits Fortaleza at Castelão.

Who did well: Gilberto

The center forward did what is expected of him: goals. Perfect when taking the penalty and a lot of intelligence to cover up goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, shirt 9 was essential for the home team’s triumph. He left the field with a standing ovation at the 31st minute of the second half.

Who was wrong: Luccas Claro

The Tricolor defender from Rio did not meet this afternoon. With difficulties in finding opponents, he was confused to move the balls away and allowed a lot of space for Bahia’s forwards. He committed a totally unnecessary penalty and gave the ‘assist’ that resulted in Gilberto’s great goal in the first stage.

Rio de Janeiro at a slow pace

The Rio team seemed not to have entered the field in the first half. With players very disconnected, Flu lost a clear chance with one minute and then was run over. At half-time, Fred summed up the team’s performance well: ‘We didn’t play, we didn’t compete, we didn’t do anything,’ he told Premiere. After that, the team stayed with the ball more in the second stage, but without being able to take any danger to Danilo Fernandes’ goal.

overwhelming Bahia

The need to win to continue fighting to remain in the national elite made the Bahia Tricolor enter the field very connected. After suffocating and getting the advantage until the break, the team defended itself more in the second stage, strengthening the marking in midfield.

First half dominated by the home team

With just one minute of the ball rolling, Fluminense lost a great chance with Fred, who hit over the top after Caio’s snag on the cross. However, this move was an exception to the rest of the first stage, where the Steel Squadron dominated the confrontation.

The home team went on the attack, put pressure on the Rio team and had four good conclusions and one play, on minute 11, which Gilberto headed and Caio took with his arm wide open, however, the penalty was not awarded.

In a new ball raised in the corner, Luccas Claro raised his arm to deflect the ball and, this time, referee Luiz Flavio pointed to the lime mark. On the charge, Gilberto kicked hard in the left corner of goalkeeper Marcos Felipe and opened the scoring.

In the 46th minute, Fluminense’s defender still hit a ball with his chest backwards, but the pass found Gilberto. The number 9 shirt took advantage of the archer’s indecision when leaving the goal and played over the top, covering Marcos Felipe and noting his second in the match.

Second stage warm and full of cards

Bahia came back deeper and tried to exploit the speed in counterattacks to expand their advantage. But the match dropped a lot of pace, especially after the expulsions of Rossi and Manoel, who argued on the field in the 20th minute when coach Marcão was preparing to make three changes to the Flu.

With 10 on each side and the home team rooting for the final whistle, the match was very choppy, with many fouls and without the ball rolling much. Wellington, Fred, Yago Felipe and Bobadilla, from the Rio team, and Gilberto and Juninho Capixaba, from Bahia, were warned with yellow cards.

At 47, Raniele pulled a great counterattack and played for Renan, who was alone at the entrance to the area to score. However, he hit it badly and sent it out.

Cuiabá enters the Z-4 ​​and Santos remains at risk of relegation

Bahia’s victory placed Cuiabá in the relegation zone of the tournament and also put pressure on Juventude. The two teams enter the field under pressure tomorrow (6), against Fortaleza and São Paulo, respectively.

The victory of the Esquadrão de Aço kept the team with the possibility of reaching Santos in the table. In other words, even in 12th place with 46 points, Peixe is still not 100% free from the risk of falling to Serie B. São Paulo and Athletico, which total 45 points, are also still under threat. These three clubs also play in the second (6).

DATASHEET

BAHIA 2 X 0 FLUMINENSE

Date: 11/05/2021 (Sunday)

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA);

Hour: 4 pm (from Brasilia);

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP);

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP);

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG).

Goals: Gilberto (38′ and 46’/1ºT) for Bahia.

Yellow cards: Gilberto, Juninho Capixaba (BAH); Luccas Claro, Wellington Yago, Fred, Bobadilla (FLU).

Red cards: Rossi (BAH); Manoel (FLU).

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia (Renan Guedes); Patrick de Lucca, Edson (Raniele) and Rodriguinho (Juninho Capixaba); Rossi, Raí (Ronaldo) and Gilberto (Rodallega). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Danilo Barcelos; André (Martinelli), Wellington (Lucca) and Yago; Luiz Henrique (Matheus Ferraz), Caio Paulista (Cazares) and Fred (Bobadilla). Technician: Bookmark.