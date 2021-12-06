Bahia registers 212 new cases of Covid-19 and 2 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 212 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.02% growth rate) and 424 recovered (+0.03%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (5) also records 2 deaths. Of the 1,262,793 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,232,488 are already considered recovered, 2,962 are active and 27,343 have died confirmed. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,643,372 cases discarded and 257,420 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 52,598 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or go to Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

Due to an update in the system for sending vaccination data, not all 417 municipalities in Bahia uploaded information relating to the vaccinated public. In this way, the numbers presented in the vacinometer correspond only to those totaled by the municipalities that sent the data, giving the impression of a drop in vaccination coverage.

The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the quantity of doses applied.

Until November 21, when we had the last update with the 417 municipalities of Bahia, 10,952,306 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose. This data represents 86.02% of the population aged 12 and over, estimated at 12,732,254.