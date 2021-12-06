Bahia’s victory and relegation chance may force Athletico to climb the starting line-up against Palmeiras | athletico-pr

Athletico should change its initial planning for the match against Palmeiras, this Monday, at 19:00, at Arena da Baixada, in a game of the 37th and penultimate round of the Brazilian Nationals.

Hurricane trained with the reserves on Saturday, but the trend is that Alberto Valentim will play the majority of the starters in tonight’s duel.

The victory of Bahia and the difference of two points to Cuiabá, the team that opens the relegation zone, worries internally at the club. Only players who suffer from great physical wear and tear should stay out of the match..

A meeting of the technical committee this Monday defines which players are out of the duel against the boys from Palmeiras – after winning the Libertadores, the São Paulo club gave vacations to the main athletes of the squad.

The most quoted to leave the starting lineup against Verdão are defender Nico Hernández, right-back Marcinho, defensive midfielder Erick and attacking midfielder Nikão.

Athletico’s likely lineup has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández (Zé Ivaldo); Marcinho (Khellven), Erick (Juninho), Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão (Pedro Rocha), Christian and Bissoli

Attacking midfielder David Terans defrauds the team after receiving the third yellow card in the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá. Carlos Eduardo, with muscle pain, is also out. Christian returns after serving suspension in the last round.

With 45 points and in 13th position, the Athletico is two points above the ZR. Between Hurricane and Cuiabá are São Paulo (45 points), Bahia (43 points) and Juventude (43 points). A draw with Palmeiras already ends with the chance of a fall for Rubro-Negro.

