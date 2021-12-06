Baldwin chides Clooney for talking about a backstage accident at Rust

Alec Baldwin, 63, disapproved of comments by George Clooney, 60, about his accidental shooting that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins backstage in the movie “Rust.”

In an interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America”, the actor said that Clonney’s statements “really didn’t help at all” and classified his professional colleague’s attitude as one of those lost in the matter.

Well, a lot of people found it necessary to contribute some comments about the situation, which didn’t really help the situation at all.

Baldwin also pointed out that when he received the gun, he trusted the person responsible to bring him the equipment for the recording.

If your protocol is that you check the gun all the time, good for you. Good for you, my protocol was to trust the person who had the job. And it’s worked up to this point.

In the interview, Baldwin also denied having pulled the trigger on the gun. “She was close to the camera, looking at a monitor, guiding me on the angle I should be holding the gun. The gun shouldn’t fire from that angle. An angle that could not even be filmed. I pulled the dog [do revólver] as much as I could without cocking the gun. [Quando] I let go of the dog and ‘bang’, the gun goes off,” he explained.

What did George Clooney say?

In an interview with the “WTF” podcast, Clonney said he had never seen the reports of what happened behind the scenes of the accident and said Alec Baldwin should have found out if the gun was loaded.

“I don’t know Alec that well. I’ve been reading the news and they’ve already decided that the wrong thing in the story is the assistant director [David Halls]. But, during the 40 years that I’ve been on the sets, the person responsible for the weapon was the person with the props or the gunsmith, period,” he said.

“I’ve never heard the term cold gun. Literally, they’re talking about things I’ve never heard of. It’s just annoying. [com uma câmara de seis cartuchos], points to the ground and shoots. Six times. Always”, he completed.