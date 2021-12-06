Band used fireworks at another show, promoter says

In testimony at the trial of the defendants of the fire at the Kiss nightclub, manager and former employee Stenio Rodrigues Fernandes, 30, said today that he witnessed a performance by the band Gurizada Fandangueira using fireworks in another location.

The case took place at a party at the UFSM Events Center (Federal University of Santa Maria) about a week before the tragedy, which killed 242 people and left another 636 injured.

“I pushed the promoters away from the front of the stage because they were using the fireworks, I don’t remember if it hurt, to pick someone up. It was drizzling where we were, I pushed the people away from the stage, I asked them to stay away. That was the only opportunity I saw of Gurizada fireworks [Fandangueira] before,” he said on the sixth day of the trial.

“Actually, I didn’t see anyone lighting up [os fogos de artifício]. I only paid attention when it was on, it was on top of the speakers. It’s a large event center, putting around 3,000 to 5,000 people inside this event center. The party was packed,” he continued.

The former employee said he remembers the acoustic problems at Kiss and remembers that only one resident of the neighborhood complained more about the noise.

According to Fernandes, the club partner Elissandro Spohr, known as Kiko and who is one of the defendants, wanted to rent another apartment for his wife to live in, which was not accepted. Therefore, a renovation was made to her house with the placement of “plaster”, however, he was unable to detail the work. “There were no wall coverings.”

In addition, Fernandes acknowledged that parties were held at the nightclub with more than 1,000 people. However, it was realized that “it wasn’t worth it”, in his words. “People couldn’t get to the cup [para comprar bebidas]. If you realized that being full did not mean profitability,” he observed.

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple murders and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the gaucho judiciary.

Fernandes is the 17th person to testify at the Jury Court, which is already on the sixth day.