BBB 22 will have record sponsors

Big Brother Brasil became the “Super Bowl” of the national advertising market — the difference is that the Globo program lasts more than three months, and the American football match, which has the most expensive interval in world advertising, is played in Just one night.

For the 2022 edition, Globo has already secured a historic record for brands in the intervals and in the advertising actions of the reality show. With the negotiation of quotas, Globo has already guaranteed at least R$ 600 million in revenue from the program.

Until Friday (3), 11 of the 12 sponsorship possibilities offered to the BBB had been sold, in the largest commercial plan ever offered to the advertising market in the entire history of the program.

Americanas, Avon and PicPay bought the “Big” shares, the most valuable (R$ 91.9 million each). There is still a quota of this category left.

C&A, Heineken, P&G and Seara will be the sponsors of the “Anjo” quotas, the second line of sponsors (each one costs R$ 69.4 million).

In the last category of sponsors, called “Brother”, traded for R$ 11.8 million each, will be the brand Above, deodorants, as well as Engov, McDonald’s and QuintoAndar.

It is noteworthy that these values ​​are the “full table”, and press vehicles generally give discounts ranging between 5% and 90% to sponsors. At Globo, the discount usually does not exceed 10% of the full value of each quota. The broadcaster does not comment on the values ​​or negotiations.

In addition to the main sponsors, there are still quotas called “dynamics” and “extras”, which involve actions with the members, tests (such as the leader’s) and objects that will appear in the house. Coca-Cola, Downy, Doriana, Fiat and 99 are some brands that have already negotiated these quotas.

In 2021, the BBB had a total participation of 21 advertisers, in 196 different actions.