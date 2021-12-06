beef exports record sharp drop in volume and revenue

The total exports of beef (involving the product in natura and processed) moved 105,200 tons in November, providing revenue of US$ 501 million. The information was released this Saturday (4) by the Brazilian Association of Slaughterhouses (Abrafrigo), based on data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat, of the Ministry of Economy, compiled by the entity. This meant a decrease in handling of 92,651 tonnes compared to November 2020, with its sales of 197,852 tonnes (down 47%). In revenue there was a drop of 41% (it was US$ 844.87 million in 2020).

With the absence of China, the largest importer of the product, total exports from January to November are already 7.15% lower than those for the same period in 2020. Last year, until November, the total moved reached 1,848,067 tons and revenue US$ 7.744 billion. This year, in November, the accumulated total reached 1,716,000 tons and revenues of US$ 8.5 billion, with an increase of 10% thanks to the rise in product prices on the international market. In 2021, average export prices in the accumulated up to November reached US$4,959 per ton, an increase of 18.35% in relation to the prices of the same period in 2020 (US$4,190).

Among the 20 biggest buyers of the Brazilian product, in the year to date, China remains in first place, with 928,815 tons imported by the continent and by the city state of Hong Kong, 54% of the total moved by the country (in 2020, 1,071 were imported. 516 tons, 58% of the total). In second place comes the United States, which has handled 117,805 tons so far, against 54,384 tons last year (an increase of 116.6%). Chile, which expanded its purchases by 21.3%, from 81,682 tonnes last year to 99,148 tonnes in 2021, occupied the third position.

In fourth place, with 55,399 tonnes imported, is Egypt, which reduced its purchases by 54.9% compared to 2020, when it moved 122,753 tonnes. The United Arab Emirates occupied fifth place, with growth of 16.7% in handling, which rose from 38,137 tonnes last year to 44,510 tonnes this year. The Philippines took the sixth position increasing its purchases by 16.5%, going from 36,690 tons in 2020 to 40,590 tons in 2021; In total, 95 countries increased their purchases and another 75 reduced their purchases.