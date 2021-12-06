Benedict Cumberbatch is no longer the protagonist of Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the title itself indicates, will be Marvel’s deepest and most frightening dive into the multiverse, an element that will be important throughout the new phase of the MCU.

The continuation starring Benedict Cumberbatch premiered in May 2022. Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters six years after the release of the hero’s first film, an unusually long wait for Marvel.

And because of all this time, the production of the film has gone through several changes. First, Doctor Strange 2 lost director Scott Derrickson, who was eventually replaced by Sam Raimi, the director of the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Then the script fell into the hands of Michel Waldron, responsible for the series Loki. And as Benedict Cumberbatch has already confirmed, last month production resumed for the start of remakes, which can last up to six weeks.

Previously, the star calmed fans a bit by saying that the remakes of Doctor Strange 2 they are being to improve certain moments of the film and also to shoot some scenes that were never made due to the changes in the production schedule caused by the pandemic.

But now Benedict Cumberbatch worries the public again. In an interview for the podcast WTF, the actor gave a very strange answer after the interviewer asked if Doctor Strange 2 would be the “your movie“. Check out:

“Yeah, well… that’s part of the problem. There’s a lot going on in the movie. It’s like ‘Do I have an arc for my character? It’s working?’. There are great things to do, but it’s pretty crowded. It’s called the Madness Multiverse and it’s really crazy.”

Some fans were already worried about the possibility of Doctor Strange 2 to have become more of a Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) than Stephen’s movie, especially after the popularity of WandaVision. Let’s hope this was just a bumbling statement from Benedict.

What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

