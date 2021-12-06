Benfica fans create campaign for Jorge Jesus to return to Flamengo

Dissatisfied after the defeat in the derby against Sporting in the middle of Estádio da Luz, Benfica fans created a campaign asking for the return of Jorge Jesus to Flamengo. The Mister received boos and resignations last Friday.

The Benfica fans created a page, but which has already been taken off the air, which said: “Let’s return Jesus to Flamengo. Nobody is happy, and Flamengo still wants him. Let’s make this happen.” Rubro-Negro is looking for a new name to take over the team after the resignation of Renato Gaúcho, who left the club after losing in the Libertadores final to Palmeiras.

> See the Portuguese Championship table

In his second season with the Encarnados, Jorge Jesus is criticized for his failure in the first year, where he lost all the titles played, but also for the current irregular campaign in the Portuguese Championship. The month of December will be decisive for the continuity of Mister until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Flamengo monitors the situation of the champion coach of Brasileirão and Libertadores in 2019. In addition to the idol of the crowd, the Rio club also observes other names, such as the one from Carlos Carvalhal, current commander of Braga, to the technical command of the team for 2022.