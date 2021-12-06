Benfica fans create website to return Jorge Jesus to Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction

The pressure from Benfica fans for the dismissal of Jorge Jesus is increasing. After the protests with white handkerchiefs in the defeat to Sporting, in the last round of the Portuguese Championship, the Benfica fans created a website to “return” Mister to Flamengo.

“Let’s return Jesus to Flamengo. Nobody is happy, and Flamengo still wants it. Let’s make it happen #Together. Click to return“says the website.

Dissatisfied, Benfica fans created a website to return Jorge Jesus to Flamengo. In the weekend’s defeat, to Sporting, white handkerchiefs were displayed in the stands in an act of protest in favor of the coach’s resignation. #Fans pic.twitter.com/IDOvqZzTic — Matheus Leal (@matheusleal1) December 6, 2021

In search of a coach for 2022, Flamengo confirmed that Jorge Jesus is an option. In an interview, Marcos Braz, however, highlighted the difficulty of hiring due to the contractual situation between Mister and Benfica.

“Jorge has a contract in effect, he has two very important commitments in the next 20 days. It’s reckless for me to come and talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at that moment. He’s a coach who worked at Flamengo, he’s a coach for the fans and he has a lot of connection, even because he won a lot here. Let’s give time to time. Not inertia, but calm. We are going to have a technician with a technical committee so that, in 2022, we can resume the titles”, said Marcos Braz.

“Jorge Jesus is not a plan, it’s an option. What I’m saying is that we’re not going to move until the Brazilian Championship ends. We have two games, against Santos and Atlético-GO. I will be there, like every game. After that, we keep moving in the market. But there is no one mapping, no agent mapping anything in the market. Who is watching and mapping who can actually coach Flamengo is the football department at Flamengo”, he concluded.

