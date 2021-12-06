Bettor wins alone R$12.7 million Lotomania prize

A single bettor or bettor hit the twenty dozens and won alone the prize of R$ 12,751,132.20 in the contest 2244 of Lotomania, drawn this Friday night (3), at Espaço de Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

The winning bet was if a simple game, with 50 tens, registered at the lottery house Itambé, in the Jardim Helena neighborhood, in São Paulo, at a cost of R$ 2.50. The prize could be much higher if there was a record of mirror bets, with zero hits, which did not occur in this contest.

The dozens drawn were:

03 10 14 18 19 26 29 37 41 42 45 51 71 76 77 80 90 92 97 98

The 2244 contest of Lotomania also awarded:

19 hits: 9 winning bets, BRL 51,562.40

18 hits: 117 winning bets, R$2,478.96

17 hits: 1,080 winning bets, R$ 268.55

16 hits: 6,951 winning bets, BRL 41.72

15 hits: 30,182 winning bets, BRL 9.60

lottomania

To bet on Lotomania just choose 50 numbers and then compete for prizes for hits of 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no numbers. In addition to the option to mark on the wheel, the player can also mark less than 50 numbers and let the system complete the game. Do not mark anything and let the system choose all the numbers in Surpresinha and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests with Teimosinha.

Another option is to place a new bet with the system by selecting the other 50 numbers not registered in the original game, through the Mirror Bet.

The price of the bet is unique and costs only R$ 2.50. The draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 20:00.