Biden government to announce boycott of Beijing Olympics this week

The Biden government is expected to announce this week that no US government officials will attend the Beijing Olympics in 2022, implementing a diplomatic boycott of the games, according to several sources consulted by CNN.

The measure would allow the US to send a message on the world stage to China, without preventing US athletes from participating. The National Security Council, which has been discussing the action, declined to comment on the matter.

President Joe Biden told reporters last month that he was considering a diplomatic boycott while Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, defended one in protest against human rights abuses in China.

A total boycott is not expected, meaning that US athletes will still be allowed to compete. The last time the US totally boycotted the Olympics was in 1980, with former President Jimmy Carter.

Last month’s virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping – seen as one of the most important diplomatic talks of the Biden presidency – has not yielded significant advances.

However, it served as a fresh start for relations after the sharp deterioration during the last year of the Trump government and continued hostility under the Biden government.

Throughout the November meeting, Biden and Xi engaged in a “healthy debate,” according to a senior US government official present at the discussions. Biden raised concerns about human rights, Chinese aggression against Taiwan and trade issues.

Almost every major issue on which Biden focuses – including those related to the supply chain, climate change, North Korea and Iran – is linked to China.

Biden has long argued that democracies can do more effectively than autocracies like China, and he used the proposed bipartisan infrastructure law to show how political parties in democracies can work together.

Meanwhile, Xi cemented his consolidation of power after the Chinese Communist Party adopted a historic resolution elevating him in stature to that of his two most powerful predecessors – Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. He is seeking a third term at the 20th Party Congress next fall.

