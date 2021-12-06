Bil Araújo believes Rico Melquiades will nominate him for Roça

In The Farm 13, Bil Araújo and MC GUI talked about the next steps in the game and tried to guess which pawn or pawn will be the Farmer’s target Rich Melquiades in the formation of Roça on Tuesday (7).

“Hey, who does Rico [Melquiades] will indicate [para a Roça]? I you [Bil Araújo], Solange [Gomes]”asked the singer. “Solange? Nothing to do, ever”, opined the physical educator. “Sthephane [Matos]?”, suggested the funkeiro. “Not”, replied the capixaba.

“Dynho [Alves]? I think I he [Rico] will not indicate [pra Roça]”, guessed the owner of the hit O Bonde Passau. “One of you three will have to be left over [Dynho, Gui e Sthefane] at headquarters to vote. So one of you three is not going to the bay, and neither am I”, said the crossfiteiro.

The ex-BBB 21 continued talking about the Farmer’s voting options and believes he can have his in line next week: “Or I can go to the Bay and he [Rico] direct me. He goes on me”. The MC is not so sure: “I don’t know, it depends on the formation of the Bay”. Arcrebian agrees: “Yes him [Rico] will be sure tomorrow.

