Bitcoin and ethereum slump after Fed monetary decision

Getty Images

Bitcoin prices have dropped sharply in the last week and the market value of cryptocurrencies has racked up $300 billion in losses in just two days.

Bitcoin, the most traded asset on the market, saw its price drop from $69,000 weeks ago to about $51,000, down nearly 30%. This latest loss move also affected other cryptocurrencies such as ethereum, solana, Binance’s BNB, XRP’s cardan and ripple. Each of these assets dropped nearly 10% in just 24 hours.

Get a first-hand look at Forbes Money content on Telegram

This sudden sell-off is accompanied by heavy losses in the stock market, following an announcement by investor Louis Navellier. He had argued that the widely expected reduction in incentives from the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, could burst the bitcoin and cryptoactive bubble around the world.

“The Fed is slowing down [os incentivos], and that should create a fix on risky assets, of which bitcoin is a part,” Navellier wrote, in comments first reported by Insider. “The more the Fed goes down, the more volatility we should see in stocks, bonds and, yes, bitcoin as well.”

Bitcoin and other smaller cryptocurrencies remain highly volatile compared to traditional markets. After all, earnings with ethereum, solana, BNB from Binance, cardan and ripple from XRP also tend to jump double-digit percentages in a few hours.

Navellier warned that the price of bitcoin could drop below $10,000 per asset, down more than 80% from last month’s highest of nearly $70,000.

It is not the first time the price of bitcoin has seen such declines, although industry investors remain confident that the price will still be much higher in the coming years.

“I would consider a 200-day moving average with a decline below $46,000 as a yellow flag. And a decline below the $28,500 low as indicative of a decline below $10,000, which would no doubt correspond to many of the multiple 80%-plus declines in its history,” Navellier wrote.

Navellier, who has watched the markets and selected stocks since the 1990s, pointed to the huge advertising spend of crypto companies as evidence of obsession in the bitcoin and cryptography market. Trading platforms like Crypto.com and FTX have caused a stir with multi-million dollar campaigns and sponsorship deals in recent months.

Bitcoin’s price hike, which took the cryptocurrency from $4,000 in March 2020 to highs of about $69,000 in November this year, began last year. At least part of this movement is related to stimulus measures taken by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in response to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and measures to contain it.

Bitcoin’s rally has boosted the cryptocurrency market capitalization by about $500 billion last year to peaks of $3 trillion in the last month. Many of these gains came from huge price increases in smaller cryptocurrencies, with ethereum and its rivals BNB, solana and cardan outperforming bitcoin in the past 12 months.

The Fed is now starting to adjust its economic policy after a sharp rise in inflation and a recovery in the labor market. While employment data for November came in below expectations, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% from 4.6% in October – its lowest point in more than a year.

Last week, billionaire crypto-active investor Mike Novogratz warned Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that monetary policy could trigger a crash in the bitcoin and crypto market in 2022.