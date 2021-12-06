Bitcoin opens in decline after 20% sell-off, $430 billion evaporates and more issues that will move the crypto market today

Bitcoin (BTC) opens the week in the red after a weekend sell-off that caused a dip of more than 20% in the price of cryptocurrency. It was the biggest drop since May this year, when Bitcoin dropped nearly 27% in one day, from more than $43,000 to less than $32,000.

In the early hours of Saturday (4), the price of the digital asset went from around US$53,200 to almost US$42,600 at some brokerages in less than three hours. Since then, the currency has not fallen further below US$46,000, but it has not managed to rise above US$49,500 either. At 7:13 am today, it was trading at $47,604, down 3.2% in the past 24 hours as investors awaited the direction of US equity trading.

The retreat strongly shook the other cryptocurrencies, called altcoins. At least 20 out of the 100 with the highest capitalization fall by at least 30% for the week. The widespread sell-off caused cryptocurrencies to collectively lose more than $430 billion in market value, returning to $2.33 trillion today.

Kadena (KDA), for example, a crypto developed by former JPMorgan executives, has plummeted more than 40% since Friday. In addition, Harmony (ONE), The Graph (GRT), THORChain (RUNE) and Gala (GALA), which was the biggest highlight of November with an increase of almost 600%, collapsed between 30% and 40% over the weekend .

Among the top 10 in the ranking by capitalization, the one that drops the most at the moment is Terra (LUNA), which gives up almost 20%. Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) operate at almost 9% negative, to US$ 180 and US$ 25.67, respectively.

Experts do not guarantee that the settlement has ended. According to the analysis house CryptoQuant, although retail investors are not getting rid of their assets, large Bitcoin holders (whales) continue to deposit in brokers, in a move that points to the continuity of profit taking in the short term.

There is no consensus among experts on the reasons that led to the fall, but analysts agree that the reasons are linked to a combination of factors from traditional markets combined with specific conditions in the unregulated cryptocurrency market.

One of the possibilities suggested is that the scenario is the result of the global risk aversion movement that also affected the stock exchanges, amid fear of new lockdowns caused by the omicron variant, combined with high leverage in cryptocurrency derivatives, especially in perpetual contracts, which aim to operate in the short term with positions multiplied up to 100 times using leased cryptos.

At the end of November, the analysis house Arcane Research was already warning about the increase in open interest even amid the fall in prices.

“Bitcoin open interest has remained above 365,000 BTC for over a month,” analysts wrote. “It’s not common to see such a high amount being held for so long. This may suggest that the market is saturated with leverage.”

An estimated $1 billion was liquidated from long positions as Bitcoin and other digital assets tumbled into Saturday night. Since then, interest rates charged by brokers for crypto rental have remained in the negative, indicating little interest in opening new positions.

On the other hand, the sell-off may also have been catalyzed by fears of more restrictive regulation in the United States after the current chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, met with the former head of the agency, Jay Clayton at an event in New York. Both agreed that, with the exception of Bitcoin, all other cryptocurrencies should likely be considered securities, reported The New York Times.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$47,604.11 -3.2% Ethereum (ETH) $3,989.95 -5.0% Binance Coin (BNB) $554.31 -3.7% Solana (SOL) $180.00 -8.8% Cardano (ADA) $1.30 -5.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Basic Attention Token (ATOM) $1.21 +8.5% Leo Token (LEO) $3.68 +5.9% Waves $20.20 +3.3% PancakeSwap (CAKE) US$ 11.68 +3.4% Algorand (SOMETHING) $1.70 +3.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Kadena (KDA) $9.25 -26.6% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.273293 -23.1% Qty (QNT) US$ 156.25 -18.9% Earth (LUNA) US$ 63.55 -17.7% THORChain (Rune) $6.94 -17.3%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 57.40 -5.43% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 73.10 -5.24% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 71.86 -6.43% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 18.83 -7.51% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.00 -9.67%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (6):

Exchange suffers alleged nearly $200 million hack

Amid the crypto meltdown Saturday night, a digital asset brokerage called Bitmart, which does not operate in Brazil, reported being the target of an alleged hacker attack responsible for the theft of $196 million in cryptocurrencies. The company’s CEO said that the attack would have started with the theft of private keys (passwords) from the exchange wallets that held client funds.

Security firm Blockchain Peckshield estimates approximately $100 million was lost in the exchange’s Ethereum (ETH) portfolio, and another $96 million in assets running on the Binance Smart Chain, including Safemoon (SAFEMOON), Binance USD (BUSD ) and Binance Coin (BNB), in addition to BabyDoge and Floki meme coins.

The hacker would have pulled the cryptos and converted everything into ETH using the 1inch platform (1INCH), and then transferred to Tornado Cash, a protocol that groups funds from multiple users and forwards it to other addresses in order to mask the origin of each transaction – a kind of cryptocurrency washing.

Brokerage FTX wants to raise US$ 1.5 billion valued at US$ 32 billion

US cryptocurrency brokerage FTX is looking to raise $1.5 billion with a valuation of $32 billion, The Information reported on Friday.

Discussions around a new investment round come just over a month after FTX raised $420.6 million from funds like BlackRock and Tiger Global, with a valuation of $25 billion.

At the time, in an interview with CoinDesk, the company’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, said he planned a series of acquisitions and partnerships to take FTX to more countries. The exchange, which specializes in derivatives, is present in Brazil in a timid way.

Binance wants to reopen in UK

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Sunday that the company is working to re-establish its UK operations next year through a new license with the local government.

The company is prohibited from operating in the country after the suspension of activities caused by an alert from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, for its acronym in English). At the time, the measure put a brake on the launch of Binance Markets Limited, a London-based company that would work along the lines of Binance.US, an arm of Binance in the US that operates independently to comply with local legislation and has its own CEO.

The initiative was the trigger for a wave of restrictions imposed by European regulators on the Asian stock exchange. Since then, the company has increased the level of engagement with governments and established new requirements for verifying the identity of customers, in addition to having limited leverage available on the platform. In Brazil, the brokerage firm also began to more actively prevent access to products that were not regulated by users.

