Bolsonaro goes to a medical clinic and spends almost two hours there.

posted on 12/06/2021 1:55 PM



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appeared this Monday morning (December 6) at the presidency’s medical post, which is located in the annex of the Planalto Palace. The visit took place just before the start of the official schedule.

The head of the Executive has already been to the medical post this year, where he carried out some tests. Planalto’s Secretary of Communication did not disclose the reason for the president’s visit to the site.

In July, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Hospital das Forças Armadas and was later transferred to the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo because of an intestinal obstruction.

The president has already undergone six surgeries after the stab wound he received in 2018, during the electoral campaign, in Juiz de Fora (MG). The last, was held on September 25, for the removal of a bladder calculus.

On today’s agenda, the Planalto leader met with Wagner Rosário, from the Federal Comptroller General. In the afternoon, he should also meet with Damares Alves, Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights; Tereza Cristina, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, with Carlos França, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy; Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of Labor and Welfare; Bento Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy and Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment. In the late afternoon, he is expected to participate in the Moacir Micheletto Prize ceremony.