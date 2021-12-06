President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jair Bolsonaro is the president with the worst performance in the approval of projects in Congress

Data were collected by researchers from UERJ

Elected with a speech in opposition to traditional politics, he made an alliance with Centrão and distributed resources from the secret budget

Even with the alliance with the Centrão parties and with the distribution of resources to parliamentarians, through the ‘Secret Budget’ amendments, in exchange for support in Parliament, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) he is the president with the worst performance in the approval of the projects he sends to the Legislative since the redemocratization process.

The data were collected by the Brazilian Legislative Observatory (OLB), a project maintained by researchers from the Institute of Social and Political Studies (Iesp), of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

In 2021, Bolsonaro managed to approve only 29.1% of the bills he sent to Congress, the worst performance of a President of the Republic. This year, the chief executive was affected by a drop in his popularity, mainly caused by the covid-19 pandemic and the wear and tear caused by the Covid’s CPI in the Senate.

In 2020, the index improved due to projects to fight the pandemic such as the creation of Emergency Aid and the war budget. The data show that, even so, the government only registered 42.9% of everything it sent to Congress.

The index in 2019, the first year of the administration, was 30% of the approved legislative initiatives.

Sought by UOL, senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), the government’s leader in Congress, stated that general voting data does not reflect the success of the Bolsonaro administration in matters of impact. The congressman points out as an example of relevant votes won in the Chamber and in the Senate the Social Security reform, the PEC dos Precatório and the legal frameworks for Gas and Sanitation.

“The government that proposes more tends to have a smaller proportional production. But on the other hand, it brought matters that would not have been dealt with before, such as the Social Security reform, the gas law, the legal framework for the railways, transfer of rights. [de campos de petróleo no pré-sal]”, he said.

He also stated that many provisional measures (MPs) end up not being voted on because they are dear to the pocketbook, the so-called customs guidelines, or because of agreements with the Legislative.

“Despite the political crisis, the election being divided and the pandemic, the government is absolutely victorious,” said Gomes, to UOL. “The government has an intense relationship with the Legislative, often controversial, but it is a government that also admits a lot of legislative matters.”