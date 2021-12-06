Bolsonaro programs frustrate military police – Politics

The relationship between the president Jair Bolsonaro and the military police suffered shocks. Representatives of the category that, a few months ago, was seen as a possible supporter of the government in an eventual democratic rupture, such is the loyalty, are now evaluating broken promises. Despite the organic support for the president, especially among the ranks of the corporations, they are willing to open a dialogue with other pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace in 2022.

The housing credit program launched in September by the government to please the sector had the opposite effect and became a new source of complaints for the class, which integrates the support base. The dissatisfaction is added to others, also provoked by measures that limited progression and salary gains, mainly for troops from outside Brasilia – the DF police have the highest salaries in the country and managed to get a readjustment in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

O Housing Insurance, which aims to facilitate the acquisition of properties by public security agents with low interest, was launched, via provisional measure, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, which was attended by the main government ministers. The initiative was designed to meet a demand from police associations. Two months later, the same entities disapproved of the program as they considered it too restrictive and judged that it did not fulfill its purpose. The complaints have already reached the government, which is trying to get around them.

Scheduled to receive the complaints, in a meeting with police representatives in Santa Catarina, on the 11th, the Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni, promised to take them to Bolsonaro. the ministers Paulo Guedes, of the Economy, and Anderson Towers, of Justice, were called to study measures.

The entities estimate the police housing deficit at 53%, a situation that pushes security agents to the outskirts, and point out that the requirements for adherence to Habite Seguro make it less attractive than other government programs, such as Green and Yellow House. The housing plan is being considered a “flat boat”, according to interlocutors between the police and the government, as they understand that there is more to marketing than results.

Complaints also appear on Bolsonaro’s social networks. “Could your Excellency analyze, together with Minister Paulo Guedes, the conditions of the Habite Seguro program? I am a military police officer in Bahia and in the city where I live, the amount available is not enough”, wrote a police officer. “They’ve made it so bureaucratic that I doubt a public security official would buy their own home. It even seems that they do not want to award the grant. I think it was some leftist who made the rules,” said another supporter.

Leaders of the representative entities point out that the military and their families delivered millions of votes to Bolsonaro, in 2018. Now, they are demanding a “recognition” that has not yet come in three years of government. They complain, mainly: the ride on the Social Security reform of the Union military, in 2019, which differentiated them from civilians, but it was not “plan A”; Complementary Law 173, which suspended functional promotions and adjustments in remuneration during the pandemic; the emergency PEC with a temporary bonus freeze; the loss of space with the extinction of the Ministry of Public Security; and the lack of priority with the proposed change in the Organic Law on Military Police in Congress. In parallel, Bolsonaro made it possible in the past to readjust up to 25% in the salaries of police officers in the Federal District, where the highest salaries are, at an annual cost of half a billion reais.

Bolsonaro’s treatment creates a threat of PMs stampeding, at least institutionally. “I see that entities will have to talk to all candidates. In the other election, they were on the Bolsonaro bandwagon and they didn’t want to hear it, but this time they have to, because what we already have we already know. We have to find out the opinion of the other candidates”, said Leonel Lucas, sergeant of the Military Police of Rio Grande do Sul and president of the main entity representing police officers, the National Association of Representative Entities of Police and Military Firefighters.

The willingness to expand the dialogue with politicians from the countryside outside the Pocketnarismo is also present among representatives of the soldiers. “All reforms do not come to the taste of the majority. The government always restricts some things. In LC 173, the worst was the issue of the impact of not giving wage increases due to the pandemic. Of course the government has its precautions and does not provide everything we need, but that is not what we want. That’s what we need,” said PM corporal Wilson Morais, president of the Association of Cables and Soldiers of São Paulo. “We have to listen to the candidates, regardless of whether they are from left or right parties.”

To apply for credit, the police must be able to work with financial institutions (SPC/Serasa) and earn up to R$7,000. Financial aid for entry is limited to R$12,000. R$100 million were set aside for the first year of the program. It is estimated that the amount could serve a maximum of eight thousand men.

Habite Seguro is criticized not only by law enforcement officials, but also by public safety experts. In a public hearing at the Chamber’s Security Committee, the president of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, Renato Sérgio de Lima, stated that the program is important, but the model is not adequate. He believes that the initiative, as it stands, is not capable of promoting improvements in the lives of police officers.

The government did not inform the report the total number of people attended so far. Caixa, which operates the program, said that the data should be requested from the program manager, the Ministry of Justice. The folder, in turn, informed that it still does not have a balance because the program actually started to work in early November, almost two months after its launch.

The “clean name” requirement to get credit is one of the main bottlenecks. Surveys indicate that more than 80% police officers are in debt in states like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In addition, interested parties must submit responses to a social questionnaire to their direct commanders. The superior’s endorsement is required to apply for credit from Caixa. “The revolt is very big. An expectation was created with a house. People go to Caixa and can’t. It’s easier to take credit for Casa Verde e Amarela”, says Sgt. Lucas.

Last week, in an empty delivery of security equipment to the States, President Jair Bolsonaro, along with the Minister of Justice, once again leaned on ideological rhetoric to wave at the police. He defended the exclusion of illegality, a type of forgiveness for public security agents who kill in confrontation. Without government pressure, the proposal did not come off the paper, at the end of 2019. “If we approve this one day, if Braga Netto (Defence Minister) authorizes it, I’ll put on my uniform and go out to fight. It is the way we have to improve Brazil”, said the president.