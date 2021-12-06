Bolsonaro says Petrobras will cut prices this week – News

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Sunday morning (5) that Petrobras should announce the beginning of a reduction in fuel prices starting this week. At an event at a club in Brasilia, which was not foreseen in his public agenda of appointments, Bolsonaro did not give any details about how much this reduction would be and when it would take effect.

“Petrobras should start announcing, as early as this week, the reduction in fuel prices,” said the president, who again stated that the rise in prices is the fault of ICMS and governors. Bolsonaro answered questions asked by the Poder360 website, and the interview was captured by cameraman Mauro Zambrotti, from Record TV.

A reduction in fuel prices was already expected due to the retreat of oil in the international market. A weekly survey carried out by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) verified stability in the pumps at filling stations in the week of November 28th to December 4th, with a record even of slight setbacks. In the last two weeks, Brent oil retreated around US$ 10 and closed at below US$ 70 a barrel on Friday (3).

The International Parity Policy adopted since 2016 by Petrobras is mainly responsible for the fluctuation between fuel prices, since the policy is based on parity with the international oil market, including freight, transport and port fees and the adding a margin to remunerate transaction costs – such as exchange rate volatility.

At the end of November, the federal government announced that, to avoid an average increase of R$ 0.12 per liter of gasoline, the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) decided to recommend the reduction of the mandatory blending of biodiesel in diesel in 2022. The plan was to have a 14% mix from March 1st, but the minimum percentage is expected to remain at 10%. The body is chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and advises the Presidency of the Republic on the elaboration of public policies for the sector.