Bolsonaro says Petrobras will start to reduce fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro said that Petrobras will begin this week to announce “small” reductions in fuel prices, according to an interview with Poder360.

“Petrobras starts this week already announcing a reduction in the price of fuel. This week it starts to announce”, said the president in an interview to Poder360 published this Sunday on the news website.

“We are now announcing small reductions this week, at first every week, in fuel prices… As of this week now. Even because when (oil) Brent falls, this is automatic, it is not a crystal ball or anticipation of inside information,” Bolsonaro said.

The Brent barrel, a benchmark for Petrobras, completed the sixth consecutive week of low on Friday and accumulates a 19.4% drop since the highs of October.

Bolsonaro also said that the government is doing everything possible to increase oil refining capacity and that, while there is no autonomy in the activity, it is not “prudent” to study changes in the rules governing the parity of the commodity price on the international market with local costs of fuels.

In the interview, the president said that he still does not expect reforms in 2022, considering that it would be a year of “lower productivity” because of the elections and that “this is normal”.

Guedes

Asked whether he would keep Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on his team in case of a second term, Bolsonaro replied that the minister’s wishes are valid.

“I have nothing against him. It’s his wish,” he said.

The president added that no minister who has not spoken about running in next year’s elections has expressed interest in leaving the government.