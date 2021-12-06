Bolsonaro says Petrobras will start to reduce fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today to the website Poder360 that the price of fuel in the country should fall in the coming days. Without specifying the details or presenting numbers to support the statements, the official said that Petrobras would be preparing the announcement for this week.

“Petrobras starts this week to announce a reduction in the price of fuel,” he said this morning before visiting a club in Brasília. The venue hosted the final of a football championship held with local teams.

O UOL he sought out the state’s press office in order to confirm the possibility of a drop in the value of the fuel, but there has been no response so far. An email with inquiries was sent at 1:38 pm.

In recent days, financial market analysts and economists have been speculating about a possible cut in the price of fuel at service stations across the country.

This would be possible due to the fall in the price of a barrel of international oil, which closed the week at a cost of US$ 69.87 (Brent). The oscillation occurred in the wake of global fears with the advancement of the new strain of coronavirus, the omicron variant.

In November alone, Brent crude dropped 16.4%, while WTI dropped 20.8%, the biggest monthly drop since March 2020 (the month in which world stocks tumbled after the official announcement of the covid-19 pandemic ).

The price of gasoline has provoked consumer complaints — a liter can cost up to R$ 8, according to a survey by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) released last month.

Filling a 40 liter tank with gasoline corresponds to 11% of the average salary. The values ​​collected by the UOL they refer to the 15th of November, and were converted into reais considering the quotation of the 18th of November in the Central Bank calculator (US$1 = R$5.55).

Bolsonaro has blamed the governors for the unrestrained rise in fuel prices in the country. In his view, the problem lies in the incidence of ICMS, a state tax.

“I did not readjust, kept frozen since 2019, the value of the PIS/Cofins, which is the federal tax. The governors kept the percentage, which varies according to the value at the pump. And more than doubled the amount collected with the ICMS. They want to criticize, criticize. But the right person,” he told Poder360 today.